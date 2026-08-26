Rezerve Money Price Today

The live Rezerve Money (RZR) price today is $ 0.624378, with a 1.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current RZR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.624378 per RZR.

Rezerve Money currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 917,721, with a circulating supply of 1.47M RZR. During the last 24 hours, RZR traded between $ 0.599557 (low) and $ 0.640496 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 16.2, while the all-time low was $ 0.15524.

In short-term performance, RZR moved -0.31% in the last hour and +16.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 68.41.

Rezerve Money (RZR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 917.72K$ 917.72K $ 917.72K Volume (24H) $ 68.41$ 68.41 $ 68.41 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 917.72K$ 917.72K $ 917.72K Circulation Supply 1.47M 1.47M 1.47M Total Supply 1,469,159.625462227 1,469,159.625462227 1,469,159.625462227

The current Market Cap of Rezerve Money is $ 917.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 68.41. The circulating supply of RZR is 1.47M, with a total supply of 1469159.625462227. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 917.72K.