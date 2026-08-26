US Sonic Dollar Price Today

The live US Sonic Dollar (USSD) price today is $ 0.999714, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current USSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999714 per USSD.

US Sonic Dollar currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,095,516, with a circulating supply of 2.10M USSD. During the last 24 hours, USSD traded between $ 0.999361 (low) and $ 0.999963 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.36, while the all-time low was $ 0.844912.

In short-term performance, USSD moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 234.74K.

US Sonic Dollar (USSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.10M$ 2.10M $ 2.10M Volume (24H) $ 234.74K$ 234.74K $ 234.74K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.10M$ 2.10M $ 2.10M Circulation Supply 2.10M 2.10M 2.10M Total Supply 2,096,111.958470537 2,096,111.958470537 2,096,111.958470537

The current Market Cap of US Sonic Dollar is $ 2.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 234.74K. The circulating supply of USSD is 2.10M, with a total supply of 2096111.958470537. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.10M.