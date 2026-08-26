SODAX Price Today

The live SODAX (SODA) price today is $ 0.01615362, with a 5.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current SODA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01615362 per SODA.

SODAX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 24,223,668, with a circulating supply of 1.50B SODA. During the last 24 hours, SODA traded between $ 0.01617309 (low) and $ 0.01720308 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.096354, while the all-time low was $ 0.01200203.

In short-term performance, SODA moved -0.12% in the last hour and -8.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.12K.

SODAX (SODA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.22M$ 24.22M $ 24.22M Volume (24H) $ 7.12K$ 7.12K $ 7.12K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.22M$ 24.22M $ 24.22M Circulation Supply 1.50B 1.50B 1.50B Total Supply 1,499,581,253.544274 1,499,581,253.544274 1,499,581,253.544274

The current Market Cap of SODAX is $ 24.22M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.12K. The circulating supply of SODA is 1.50B, with a total supply of 1499581253.544274. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.22M.