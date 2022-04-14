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Top Mantle Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Mantle Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00009
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.05%
$ 74.80B
$ 103.25M
2
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.407
-0.09%
-3.53%
+9.17%
$ 7.49B
$ 70.83K
3
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 0.9999
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.06%
$ 4.49B
$ 140.36K
4
USD1
USD1
USD1
$ 0.99961
0.00%
-0.04%
0.00%
$ 4.39B
$ 2.72M
5
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 0.999851
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 4.06B
$ 122.17M
6
Ondo US Dollar Yield
Ondo US Dollar Yield
USDY
$ 1.14
0.00%
-0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.18B
$ 3.05M
7
Mantle
Mantle
MNT
$ 0.5161
-0.21%
-2.30%
+6.39%
$ 1.70B
$ 330.11K
8
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.33B
$ 25.57M
9
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.14431
+0.01%
-8.36%
+55.04%
$ 1.33B
$ 180.55M
10
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2,646.29
+0.24%
-0.02%
+9.31%
$ 1.10B
$ 284.10K
11
Function FBTC
Function FBTC
FBTC
$ 78,801
+0.01%
-0.01%
+13.91%
$ 666.50M
$ 98.75K
12
Mantle Staked Ether
Mantle Staked Ether
METH
$ 2,690.81
-0.07%
-0.01%
+9.11%
$ 579.02M
$ 737.69K
13
Solv Protocol BTC
Solv Protocol BTC
SOLVBTC
$ 78,758
+0.32%
-0.02%
+14.26%
$ 510.42M
$ 23.32K
14
Universal BTC
Universal BTC
UNIBTC
$ 74,986
+0.41%
-0.06%
+9.08%
$ 223.55M
$ 4.51K
15
$ 213.9
+0.19%
+1.70%
-2.64%
$ 139.67M
$ 451.41
16
$ 350.13
+0.15%
-0.29%
-0.28%
$ 136.36M
$ 436.58
17
$ 346.64
+0.08%
-0.51%
+0.30%
$ 133.67M
$ 177.78
18
Stargate Finance
Stargate Finance
STG
$ 0.167
+2.11%
+3.26%
+8.86%
$ 108.86M
$ 380.31K
19
$ 572.72
+0.20%
+1.16%
+3.10%
$ 81.22M
$ 211.44
20
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
XSOLVBTC
$ 77,480
+0.41%
-0.06%
+21.16%
$ 76.28M
$ 125.19
21
$ 260.8
+0.13%
-1.14%
-2.39%
$ 58.49M
$ 252.07
22
Billions
Billions
BILL
$ 0.0198
-0.20%
-3.39%
-0.10%
$ 47.76M
$ 3.55M
23
Mantle Restaked ETH
Mantle Restaked ETH
CMETH
$ 2,693.02
-0.06%
-0.01%
+9.25%
$ 41.53M
$ 4.49K
24
Wootrade Network
Wootrade Network
WOO
$ 0.01149
+0.09%
-2.81%
+3.91%
$ 21.57M
$ 4.84M
25
OpenGradient
OpenGradient
OPG
$ 0.09374
+0.37%
-2.88%
-6.53%
$ 17.72M
$ 909.49K
26
JOE
JOE
JOE
$ 0.03016
+0.27%
-2.00%
+4.43%
$ 13.69M
$ 1.86M
27
DeBox
DeBox
BOX
$ 0.02587275
+0.55%
-0.06%
-9.52%
$ 13.15M
$ 42.66K
28
HeyElsa
HeyElsa
ELSA
$ 0.04367
+0.32%
-1.67%
-1.78%
$ 11.12M
$ 1.50M
29
ynETH MAX
ynETH MAX
YNETHX
$ 2,568.7
0.00%
--
+29.45%
$ 9.81M
$ 13.61
30
Microsoft xStock
Microsoft xStock
MSFTX
$ 491.3
0.00%
+0.01%
+1.32%
$ 7.01M
$ 66.16K
31
$ 137.96
+0.21%
+1.21%
-1.18%
$ 6.72M
$ 1.13K
32
Wrapped Mantle
Wrapped Mantle
WMNT
$ 0.515156
+0.10%
-0.02%
+6.80%
$ 5.97M
$ 531.98K
33
Scor
Scor
SCOR
$ 0.01234147
0.00%
-0.00%
-1.00%
$ 5.54M
$ 1.05K
34
Fantom Bomb
Fantom Bomb
FBOMB
$ 0.01430501
+0.53%
-0.02%
+16.88%
$ 5.24M
$ 70.84K
35
Puff The Dragon
Puff The Dragon
PUFF
$ 0.00547924
0.00%
-0.00%
-0.59%
$ 4.87M
$ 1.10K
36
Broadcom xStock
Broadcom xStock
AVGOX
$ 358.68
+0.16%
-0.00%
-2.33%
$ 3.74M
$ 152.62K
37
VOOI
VOOI
VOOI
$ 0.009324
-0.04%
+1.19%
+6.60%
$ 2.93M
$ 5.71M
38
MOE
MOE
MOE
$ 0.0149424
+0.06%
+0.13%
+102.80%
$ 2.73M
$ 30.71K
39
Stargate Bridged USDT
Stargate Bridged USDT
USDT
$ 0.999887
0.00%
0.00%
+0.06%
$ 2.47M
$ 356.92K
40
mETH Protocol
mETH Protocol
COOK
$ 0.00227133
-0.08%
-0.01%
-3.21%
$ 2.18M
$ 25.09K
41
Tarot
Tarot
TAROT
$ 0.0300529
+0.01%
-0.01%
+6.52%
$ 2.03M
$ 8.34K
42
$ 310.05
+0.05%
+0.16%
-2.23%
$ 1.86M
$ 208.62
43
Berkshire Hathaway xStock
Berkshire Hathaway xStock
BRK.BX
$ 501.88
-0.51%
+0.00%
+0.30%
$ 1.59M
$ 3.00K
44
Chevron xStock
Chevron xStock
CVXX
$ 202.23
0.00%
-0.00%
-3.44%
$ 1.17M
$ 1.79K
45
Eli Lilly xStock
Eli Lilly xStock
LLYX
$ 1,239.13
-0.06%
-0.00%
-3.22%
$ 935.72K
$ 88.27K
46
Exxon Mobil xStock
Exxon Mobil xStock
XOMX
$ 162.14
0.00%
-0.00%
-1.55%
$ 776.97K
$ 5.91K
47
Yield Yak
Yield Yak
YAK
$ 60.33
+0.40%
+0.14%
+56.54%
$ 603.28K
$ 1.18K
48
iZUMi Finance
iZUMi Finance
IZI
$ 0.00072592
0.00%
0.00%
+3.47%
$ 571.59K
$ 1.54K
49
Wrapped NVIDIA xStock
Wrapped NVIDIA xStock
WNVDAX
$ 213.58
+0.26%
+0.02%
-2.55%
$ 529.31K
$ 891.68K
50
UnitedHealth xStock
UnitedHealth xStock
UNHX
$ 406.04
+0.07%
-0.00%
+2.27%
$ 506.64K
$ 76.80K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Mantle Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Mantle Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 67 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $105.83B.
What is the best-performing Mantle Ecosystem token right now?
Among Mantle Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, STG has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 3.26% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Mantle Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 67 Mantle Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Mantle Ecosystem tokens include USDC, LINK, USDE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Mantle Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Mantle Ecosystem tokens is approximately $105.83B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Mantle Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.