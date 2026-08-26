Exxon Mobil xStock Price Today

The live Exxon Mobil xStock (XOMX) price today is $ 162.14, with a 0.78% change over the past 24 hours. The current XOMX to USD conversion rate is $ 162.14 per XOMX.

Exxon Mobil xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 776,964, with a circulating supply of 4.79K XOMX. During the last 24 hours, XOMX traded between $ 161.93 (low) and $ 164.45 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 306.42, while the all-time low was $ 111.1.

In short-term performance, XOMX moved -- in the last hour and -1.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.91K.

Exxon Mobil xStock (XOMX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 776.96K$ 776.96K $ 776.96K Volume (24H) $ 5.91K$ 5.91K $ 5.91K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 115.89M$ 115.89M $ 115.89M Circulation Supply 4.79K 4.79K 4.79K Total Supply 714,742.0802022257 714,742.0802022257 714,742.0802022257

The current Market Cap of Exxon Mobil xStock is $ 776.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.91K. The circulating supply of XOMX is 4.79K, with a total supply of 714742.0802022257. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 115.89M.