Scor Price Today

The live Scor (SCOR) price today is $ 0.01232333, with a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCOR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01232333 per SCOR.

Scor currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 5,530,199, with a circulating supply of 448.76M SCOR. During the last 24 hours, SCOR traded between $ 0.01231114 (low) and $ 0.01244115 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03400898, while the all-time low was $ 0.00606091.

In short-term performance, SCOR moved +0.00% in the last hour and -1.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 838.99.

Scor (SCOR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.53M$ 5.53M $ 5.53M Volume (24H) $ 838.99$ 838.99 $ 838.99 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 49.29M$ 49.29M $ 49.29M Circulation Supply 448.76M 448.76M 448.76M Total Supply 4,000,000,000.0 4,000,000,000.0 4,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Scor is $ 5.53M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 838.99. The circulating supply of SCOR is 448.76M, with a total supply of 4000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.29M.