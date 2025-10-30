UnitedHealth xStock (UNHX) Price Information (USD)

UnitedHealth xStock (UNHX) real-time price is $355. Over the past 24 hours, UNHX traded between a low of $ 354.98 and a high of $ 368.95, showing active market volatility. UNHX's all-time high price is $ 388.84, while its all-time low price is $ 234.96.

In terms of short-term performance, UNHX has changed by -0.08% over the past hour, -3.42% over 24 hours, and -1.35% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

UnitedHealth xStock (UNHX) Market Information

The current Market Cap of UnitedHealth xStock is $ 565.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UNHX is 1.59K, with a total supply of 24729.184392364. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.79M.