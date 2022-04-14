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Top Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Binance Life
Binance Life
币安人生
$ 0.52974
+1.79%
+2.72%
+24.51%
$ 533.04M
$ 163.00K
2
Safe Token
Safe Token
SAFE
$ 0.0892
0.00%
-4.29%
+1.71%
$ 66.88M
$ 1.30K
3
Wormhole
Wormhole
W
$ 0.009425
+0.30%
-3.27%
+9.07%
$ 56.42M
$ 33.04M
4
FLOW
FLOW
FLOW
$ 0.02953
+0.41%
-1.93%
+2.11%
$ 49.14M
$ 1.89M
5
Tutorial
Tutorial
TUT
$ 0.047528
+1.19%
+5.16%
+48.15%
$ 39.90M
$ 145.51M
6
Fractal Bitcoin
Fractal Bitcoin
FB
$ 0.3371
-0.09%
-1.03%
-4.03%
$ 34.98M
$ 175.58K
7
Gensyn
Gensyn
AI
$ 0.02016
+0.60%
-0.35%
-3.88%
$ 26.21M
$ 5.19M
8
SIREN
SIREN
SIREN
$ 0.03027
+1.57%
+2.58%
-7.96%
$ 21.62M
$ 2.35M
9
CZ S DOG
CZ S DOG
BROCCOLI
$ 0.01796
+1.31%
+2.29%
+3.30%
$ 17.26M
$ 14.87M
10
Test
Test
TST
$ 0.016004
-0.55%
+2.45%
+2.97%
$ 15.05M
$ 8.22M
11
4
4
4
$ 0.011065
+0.38%
+2.84%
+0.40%
$ 11.01M
$ 13.77M
12
Freedom of Money
Freedom of Money
FREEDOM OF MONEY
$ 0.00433429
-0.94%
+0.09%
+7.04%
$ 4.33M
$ 669.08K
13
MIZU KAPPA
MIZU KAPPA
MIZU
$ 0.00281141
+0.17%
-0.00%
+8.05%
$ 2.81M
$ 5.57K
14
IceCream AI
IceCream AI
ICECREAM
$ 0.00204806
0.00%
--
+10.88%
$ 2.05M
$ 3.12
15
B-Lucky
B-Lucky
LUCKY
$ 0.001604
0.00%
-0.25%
-13.00%
$ 1.60M
$ 2.27M
16
Torch of Liberty
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY
$ 0.00153705
0.00%
-0.00%
-17.98%
$ 1.54M
$ 72.82
17
Palu
Palu
PALU
$ 0.00134962
+0.21%
-0.03%
+7.25%
$ 1.35M
$ 374.52K
18
Hachiko Inu
Hachiko Inu
HACHIKO
$ 0.00133133
+0.02%
-0.02%
-4.66%
$ 1.26M
$ 40.58K
19
ZygoSwap
ZygoSwap
ZSWAP
$ 0.00083124
+2.04%
+0.43%
+59.16%
$ 823.43K
$ 405.00K
20
ClipX
ClipX
CLIPX
$ 0.000761
+0.08%
-0.06%
-1.89%
$ 762.50K
$ 45.16K
21
PUP
PUP
PUP
$ 0.00072561
-3.83%
+0.68%
+171.28%
$ 725.61K
$ 3.03M
22
NianNian
NianNian
NIANNIAN
$ 0.00072128
+0.20%
-0.11%
-2.33%
$ 658.17K
$ 17.70K
23
BORT
BORT
BORT
$ 0.00061448
-0.47%
-0.33%
+68.10%
$ 598.53K
$ 161.05K
24
memes will continue
memes will continue
MEMES
$ 0.0005807
+1.14%
-0.04%
+10.31%
$ 580.62K
$ 1.23M
25
CaptainBNB
CaptainBNB
CAPTAINBNB
$ 0.00050191
+0.40%
-0.01%
-13.43%
$ 501.91K
$ 1.10M
26
Ucan fix life in1day
Ucan fix life in1day
1
$ 0.000396
+0.35%
-0.01%
-3.41%
$ 396.00K
$ 23.76K
27
Mubarakah
Mubarakah
MUBARAKAH
$ 0.00039116
+0.43%
+0.01%
+3.04%
$ 391.16K
$ 32.36K
28
Conscious Token
Conscious Token
CONSCIOUS
$ 0.00071069
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 332.85K
$ 30.33
29
DOYR
DOYR
DOYR
$ 0.00030143
+1.05%
-0.04%
-1.63%
$ 301.25K
$ 38.73K
30
Shih Tzu
Shih Tzu
SHIH
$ 0.00026519
+0.11%
+0.04%
+81.80%
$ 249.24K
$ 5.08K
31
Donkey
Donkey
DONKEY
$ 0.00021572
+0.27%
-0.00%
+13.26%
$ 215.72K
$ 2.84K
32
Binance Super Cycle
Binance Super Cycle
BSC
$ 0.00014318
+0.43%
+0.02%
+25.66%
$ 143.19K
$ 1.41K
33
BULL FROG
BULL FROG
BOA
$ 0.00069562
+0.34%
-0.02%
+10.31%
$ 140.83K
$ 26.68
34
Gorilla
Gorilla
GORILLA
$ 0.00013448
0.00%
-0.01%
+21.44%
$ 134.48K
$ 25.01K
35
Perry
Perry
PERRY
$ 0.00011934
+0.23%
-0.02%
+8.90%
$ 119.31K
$ 46.03
36
BNBXBT
BNBXBT
BNBXBT
$ 9.699E-5
-1.01%
-5.81%
+7.84%
$ 96.99K
--
37
Binancians
Binancians
BINANCIANS
$ 8.249E-5
0.00%
-2.92%
-1.88%
$ 82.48K
--
38
Brain On BNB AI
Brain On BNB AI
BOBAI
$ 9.27E-5
0.00%
+7.70%
+35.69%
$ 82.47K
--
39
JobIess
JobIess
JOBIESS
$ 8.191E-5
0.00%
+2.48%
+18.73%
$ 81.91K
--
40
ZIBA
ZIBA
ZIB
$ 8.077E-5
0.00%
-3.76%
+11.98%
$ 80.76K
--
41
Eaglecoin
Eaglecoin
EGL
$ 7.069E-5
0.00%
-3.21%
+3.00%
$ 70.69K
--
42
01
01
01
$ 0.00012193
+0.59%
--
+15.25%
$ 54.86K
$ 25.86
43
P2pzcoin
P2pzcoin
P2PZ
$ 5.203E-5
0.00%
+10.48%
+61.48%
$ 52.03K
--
44
Bubb
Bubb
BUBB
$ 4.533E-5
0.00%
-1.83%
+6.61%
$ 45.32K
--
45
SHISA
SHISA
SHISA
$ 4.228E-5
0.00%
-5.38%
+24.90%
$ 42.28K
--
46
DOODiPALS
DOODiPALS
DOODI
$ 4.049E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+29.03%
$ 38.91K
--
47
Sora Oracle
Sora Oracle
SORA
$ 3.738E-5
0.00%
-2.64%
+2.64%
$ 37.38K
--
48
Astherus
Astherus
ASTHERUS
$ 3.71E-5
+0.65%
-3.77%
+12.36%
$ 37.10K
--
49
Giggle Panda
Giggle Panda
GIGL
$ 3.703E-5
0.00%
-2.85%
+11.60%
$ 37.03K
--
50
WISHDOG
WISHDOG
WISHDOG
$ 3.437E-5
0.00%
-2.85%
+27.67%
$ 34.37K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) tokens and why are they popular?
Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 80 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $894.89M.
What is the best-performing Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) token right now?
Among Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) tokens tracked on MEXC, 龙虾 has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 61.30% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 80 Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) tokens include 币安人生, SAFE, W. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) category?
The combined market capitalization of all Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) tokens is approximately $894.89M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.