Palu Price Today

The live Palu (PALU) price today is $ 0.00133977, with a 5.82% change over the past 24 hours. The current PALU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00133977 per PALU.

Palu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,339,798, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M PALU. During the last 24 hours, PALU traded between $ 0.00132264 (low) and $ 0.00142826 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.116499, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PALU moved -0.61% in the last hour and +0.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 366.42K.

Palu (PALU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.34M$ 1.34M $ 1.34M Volume (24H) $ 366.42K$ 366.42K $ 366.42K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.34M$ 1.34M $ 1.34M Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,985.4222355 999,999,985.4222355 999,999,985.4222355

The current Market Cap of Palu is $ 1.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 366.42K. The circulating supply of PALU is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999985.4222355. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.34M.