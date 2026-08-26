MIZU KAPPA Price Today

The live MIZU KAPPA (MIZU) price today is $ 0.00279661, with a 1.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current MIZU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00279661 per MIZU.

MIZU KAPPA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,794,594, with a circulating supply of 1.00B MIZU. During the last 24 hours, MIZU traded between $ 0.00275586 (low) and $ 0.00295065 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00312104, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MIZU moved -- in the last hour and +10.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.89K.

MIZU KAPPA (MIZU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.79M$ 2.79M $ 2.79M Volume (24H) $ 5.89K$ 5.89K $ 5.89K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.79M$ 2.79M $ 2.79M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MIZU KAPPA is $ 2.79M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.89K. The circulating supply of MIZU is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.79M.