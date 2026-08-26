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The live MIZU KAPPA price today is 0.00279661 USD.MIZU market cap is 2,794,594 USD. Track real-time MIZU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live MIZU KAPPA price today is 0.00279661 USD.MIZU market cap is 2,794,594 USD. Track real-time MIZU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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MIZU KAPPA Logo

MIZU KAPPA Price (MIZU)

Unlisted

1 MIZU to USD Live Price:

$0.00279242
$0.00279242$0.00279242
-0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
MIZU KAPPA (MIZU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:12:08 (UTC+8)

MIZU KAPPA Price Today

The live MIZU KAPPA (MIZU) price today is $ 0.00279661, with a 1.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current MIZU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00279661 per MIZU.

MIZU KAPPA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,794,594, with a circulating supply of 1.00B MIZU. During the last 24 hours, MIZU traded between $ 0.00275586 (low) and $ 0.00295065 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00312104, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MIZU moved -- in the last hour and +10.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.89K.

MIZU KAPPA (MIZU) Market Information

$ 2.79M
$ 2.79M$ 2.79M

$ 5.89K
$ 5.89K$ 5.89K

$ 2.79M
$ 2.79M$ 2.79M

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MIZU KAPPA is $ 2.79M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.89K. The circulating supply of MIZU is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.79M.

MIZU KAPPA Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00275586
$ 0.00275586$ 0.00275586
24H Low
$ 0.00295065
$ 0.00295065$ 0.00295065
24H High

$ 0.00275586
$ 0.00275586$ 0.00275586

$ 0.00295065
$ 0.00295065$ 0.00295065

$ 0.00312104
$ 0.00312104$ 0.00312104

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

-1.47%

+10.04%

+10.04%

Price Prediction for MIZU KAPPA

MIZU KAPPA (MIZU) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MIZU in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
MIZU KAPPA (MIZU) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of MIZU KAPPA could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price MIZU KAPPA will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MIZU price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking MIZU KAPPA Price Prediction.

What is MIZU KAPPA (MIZU)

MIZU-KAPPA is a BNB Smart Chain BSC DeFi ecosystem where users can trade, stake, refer others, and earn BNB rewards through a 15-level referral network. The platform offers staking pools, prediction markets, and community-driven features designed to increase engagement and participation. MIZU-KAPPA aims to create a rewarding decentralized ecosystem with transparent mechanics, long-term utility, and sustainable incentives for its growing community.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About MIZU KAPPA

What is the current price of MIZU KAPPA?

Trading at $0.00279661, MIZU KAPPA has shown a price movement of -1.47% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact MIZU's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of MIZU KAPPA?

Its market capitalization is $2794594, ranking #2000 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

MIZU recorded $-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between $0.00275586 and $0.00295065, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does MIZU KAPPA fit within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) category?

As a Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) token, MIZU competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MIZU KAPPA

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:12:08 (UTC+8)

MIZU KAPPA (MIZU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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