ZIBA Price Today

The live ZIBA (ZIB) price today is $ 0, with a 2.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZIB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZIB.

ZIBA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 80,689, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ZIB. During the last 24 hours, ZIB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00179616, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZIB moved -0.27% in the last hour and +19.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ZIBA (ZIB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 80.69K$ 80.69K $ 80.69K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 80.69K$ 80.69K $ 80.69K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ZIBA is $ 80.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZIB is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 80.69K.