JobIess (JOBIESS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00141185 24H Low $ 0.00166715 24H High All Time High $ 0.01618855 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -4.42% Price Change (1D) -11.85% Price Change (7D) +30.85%

JobIess (JOBIESS) real-time price is $0.00140888. Over the past 24 hours, JOBIESS traded between a low of $ 0.00141185 and a high of $ 0.00166715, showing active market volatility. JOBIESS's all-time high price is $ 0.01618855, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, JOBIESS has changed by -4.42% over the past hour, -11.85% over 24 hours, and +30.85% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

JobIess (JOBIESS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.41M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.41M Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of JobIess is $ 1.41M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JOBIESS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.41M.