Freedom of Money Price Today

The live Freedom of Money (FREEDOM OF MONEY) price today is $ 0.00423522, with a 9.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current FREEDOM OF MONEY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00423522 per FREEDOM OF MONEY.

Freedom of Money currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 4,235,451, with a circulating supply of 1.00B FREEDOM OF MONEY. During the last 24 hours, FREEDOM OF MONEY traded between $ 0.0037746 (low) and $ 0.00441086 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02165553, while the all-time low was $ 0.00291554.

In short-term performance, FREEDOM OF MONEY moved -1.47% in the last hour and +4.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 653.36K.

Freedom of Money (FREEDOM OF MONEY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.24M$ 4.24M $ 4.24M Volume (24H) $ 653.36K$ 653.36K $ 653.36K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.24M$ 4.24M $ 4.24M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Freedom of Money is $ 4.24M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 653.36K. The circulating supply of FREEDOM OF MONEY is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.24M.