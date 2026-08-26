ZygoSwap Price Today

The live ZygoSwap (ZSWAP) price today is $ 0, with a 49.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZSWAP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZSWAP.

ZygoSwap currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 858,211, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ZSWAP. During the last 24 hours, ZSWAP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00450031, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZSWAP moved -0.27% in the last hour and +72.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 497.99K.

ZygoSwap (ZSWAP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 858.21K$ 858.21K $ 858.21K Volume (24H) $ 497.99K$ 497.99K $ 497.99K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 858.21K$ 858.21K $ 858.21K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ZygoSwap is $ 858.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 497.99K. The circulating supply of ZSWAP is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 858.21K.