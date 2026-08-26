Torch of Liberty Price Today

The live Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) price today is $ 0.00153727, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current LIBERTY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00153727 per LIBERTY.

Torch of Liberty currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,537,276, with a circulating supply of 1.00B LIBERTY. During the last 24 hours, LIBERTY traded between $ 0.00153664 (low) and $ 0.00153948 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.144727, while the all-time low was $ 0.00153664.

In short-term performance, LIBERTY moved +0.01% in the last hour and -18.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 68.74.

Torch of Liberty (LIBERTY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.54M$ 1.54M $ 1.54M Volume (24H) $ 68.74$ 68.74 $ 68.74 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.54M$ 1.54M $ 1.54M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Torch of Liberty is $ 1.54M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 68.74. The circulating supply of LIBERTY is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.54M.