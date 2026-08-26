DOYR Price Today

The live DOYR (DOYR) price today is $ 0, with a 5.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current DOYR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DOYR.

DOYR currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 302,432, with a circulating supply of 1.00B DOYR. During the last 24 hours, DOYR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01266627, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DOYR moved +0.54% in the last hour and +3.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 38.77K.

DOYR (DOYR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 302.43K$ 302.43K $ 302.43K Volume (24H) $ 38.77K$ 38.77K $ 38.77K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 302.43K$ 302.43K $ 302.43K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DOYR is $ 302.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 38.77K. The circulating supply of DOYR is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 302.43K.