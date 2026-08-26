BNBXBT Price Today

The live BNBXBT (BNBXBT) price today is $ 0, with a 4.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current BNBXBT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BNBXBT.

BNBXBT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 98,969, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BNBXBT. During the last 24 hours, BNBXBT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00917015, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BNBXBT moved +1.02% in the last hour and +14.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BNBXBT (BNBXBT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 98.97K$ 98.97K $ 98.97K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 98.97K$ 98.97K $ 98.97K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BNBXBT is $ 98.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BNBXBT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 98.97K.