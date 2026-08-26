Binance Super Cycle Price Today

The live Binance Super Cycle (BSC) price today is $ 0, with a 3.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current BSC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BSC.

Binance Super Cycle currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 142,929, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BSC. During the last 24 hours, BSC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01138529, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BSC moved +3.39% in the last hour and +37.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.06K.

Binance Super Cycle (BSC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 142.93K$ 142.93K $ 142.93K Volume (24H) $ 2.06K$ 2.06K $ 2.06K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 142.93K$ 142.93K $ 142.93K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Binance Super Cycle is $ 142.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.06K. The circulating supply of BSC is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 142.93K.