PUP Price Today

The live PUP (PUP) price today is $ 0, with a 56.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current PUP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PUP.

PUP currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 701,336, with a circulating supply of 1.00B PUP. During the last 24 hours, PUP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03451026, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PUP moved -1.28% in the last hour and +183.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.30M.

PUP (PUP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 701.34K$ 701.34K $ 701.34K Volume (24H) $ 5.30M$ 5.30M $ 5.30M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 701.34K$ 701.34K $ 701.34K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PUP is $ 701.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.30M. The circulating supply of PUP is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 701.34K.