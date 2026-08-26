IceCream AI Price Today

The live IceCream AI (ICECREAM) price today is $ 0.00204806, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ICECREAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00204806 per ICECREAM.

IceCream AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,048,057, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ICECREAM. During the last 24 hours, ICECREAM traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02398919, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ICECREAM moved -- in the last hour and +10.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.12.

IceCream AI (ICECREAM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.05M$ 2.05M $ 2.05M Volume (24H) $ 3.12$ 3.12 $ 3.12 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.05M$ 2.05M $ 2.05M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of IceCream AI is $ 2.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.12. The circulating supply of ICECREAM is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.05M.