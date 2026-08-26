Brain On BNB AI Price (BOBAI)
The live Brain On BNB AI (BOBAI) price today is $ 0, with a 7.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOBAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BOBAI.
Brain On BNB AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 82,607, with a circulating supply of 889.72M BOBAI. During the last 24 hours, BOBAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, BOBAI moved +0.35% in the last hour and +43.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Brain On BNB AI is $ 82.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BOBAI is 889.72M, with a total supply of 889723146.273783. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 82.61K.
+0.35%
+7.97%
+43.43%
+43.43%
In 2040, the price of Brain On BNB AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Brain On BNB AI (BOBAI) is a deflationary meme token on BNB Smart Chain, built entirely by artificial intelligence. It operates within the Build On BNB (BOB) ecosystem. Every buy and sell triggers a 3% on-chain tax: 1% funds creator operations, 1% buys back and burns BOB tokens, and 1% buys back and burns BOBAI tokens. A Cloudflare Worker executes these buyback and burn cycles around the clock without human intervention. The dual-burn mechanism creates constant deflation for both BOBAI and BOB, linking the two tokens in a symbiotic relationship. The token contract is verified on BscScan, ownership has been renounced, and liquidity pool tokens are permanently burned to the dead address.
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What is the current price of Brain On BNB AI?
Brain On BNB AI is trading at $, experiencing a price movement of 7.96% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.
How does today's price compare to historical levels?
The ATH of Brain On BNB AI is $, while the ATL is $. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.
What is the overall valuation of BOBAI today?
The market capitalization sits at $82607, placing the asset at rank #5674 among all cryptocurrencies.
How active is Brain On BNB AI's market participation?
The asset has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with BOBAI.
What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?
With 889723146.273783 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.
What category does Brain On BNB AI fall under?
Brain On BNB AI is part of the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.
How does -- impact BOBAI's value proposition?
Operating on the -- network enables BOBAI to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.
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