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The live Brain On BNB AI price today is 0 USD.BOBAI market cap is 82,607 USD. Track real-time BOBAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Brain On BNB AI price today is 0 USD.BOBAI market cap is 82,607 USD. Track real-time BOBAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Brain On BNB AI Logo

Brain On BNB AI Price (BOBAI)

Unlisted

1 BOBAI to USD Live Price:

$0.0000927
$0.0000927$0.0000927
+7.69%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Brain On BNB AI (BOBAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 09:37:50 (UTC+8)

Brain On BNB AI Price Today

The live Brain On BNB AI (BOBAI) price today is $ 0, with a 7.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOBAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BOBAI.

Brain On BNB AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 82,607, with a circulating supply of 889.72M BOBAI. During the last 24 hours, BOBAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BOBAI moved +0.35% in the last hour and +43.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Brain On BNB AI (BOBAI) Market Information

$ 82.61K
$ 82.61K$ 82.61K

--
----

$ 82.61K
$ 82.61K$ 82.61K

889.72M
889.72M 889.72M

889,723,146.273783
889,723,146.273783 889,723,146.273783

The current Market Cap of Brain On BNB AI is $ 82.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BOBAI is 889.72M, with a total supply of 889723146.273783. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 82.61K.

Brain On BNB AI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.35%

+7.97%

+43.43%

+43.43%

Price Prediction for Brain On BNB AI

Brain On BNB AI (BOBAI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BOBAI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Brain On BNB AI (BOBAI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Brain On BNB AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Brain On BNB AI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BOBAI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Brain On BNB AI Price Prediction.

What is Brain On BNB AI (BOBAI)

Brain On BNB AI (BOBAI) is a deflationary meme token on BNB Smart Chain, built entirely by artificial intelligence. It operates within the Build On BNB (BOB) ecosystem. Every buy and sell triggers a 3% on-chain tax: 1% funds creator operations, 1% buys back and burns BOB tokens, and 1% buys back and burns BOBAI tokens. A Cloudflare Worker executes these buyback and burn cycles around the clock without human intervention. The dual-burn mechanism creates constant deflation for both BOBAI and BOB, linking the two tokens in a symbiotic relationship. The token contract is verified on BscScan, ownership has been renounced, and liquidity pool tokens are permanently burned to the dead address.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Brain On BNB AI

What is the current price of Brain On BNB AI?

Brain On BNB AI is trading at $, experiencing a price movement of 7.96% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Brain On BNB AI is $, while the ATL is $. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of BOBAI today?

The market capitalization sits at $82607, placing the asset at rank #5674 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Brain On BNB AI's market participation?

The asset has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with BOBAI.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 889723146.273783 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Brain On BNB AI fall under?

Brain On BNB AI is part of the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact BOBAI's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables BOBAI to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Brain On BNB AI

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 09:37:50 (UTC+8)

Brain On BNB AI (BOBAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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