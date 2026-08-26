What is the current price of Brain On BNB AI?

Brain On BNB AI is trading at $, experiencing a price movement of 7.96% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Brain On BNB AI is $, while the ATL is $. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of BOBAI today?

The market capitalization sits at $82607, placing the asset at rank #5674 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Brain On BNB AI's market participation?

The asset has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with BOBAI.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 889723146.273783 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Brain On BNB AI fall under?

Brain On BNB AI is part of the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact BOBAI's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables BOBAI to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.