Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up

Top DeFAI Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the DeFAI sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
MemeCore
MemeCore
M
$ 1,18027
+0,32%
+2,77%
-2,77%
$ 1,55B
$ 57,38K
2
Ribbita by Virtuals
Ribbita by Virtuals
TIBBIR
$ 0,22999
+0,16%
-5,48%
-3,21%
$ 231,00M
$ 1,23M
3
Derive
Derive
DRV
$ 0,14737
+0,29%
-7,88%
+47,78%
$ 106,28M
$ 427,92K
4
Velvet
Velvet
VELVET
$ 0,13108
+2,73%
-9,58%
-80,80%
$ 55,33M
$ 6,09M
5
FLOW
FLOW
FLOW
$ 0,02941
+0,41%
-1,93%
+2,11%
$ 49,14M
$ 1,89M
6
Sentism
Sentism
SENTIS
$ 0,22087
-0,11%
+1,00%
+0,63%
$ 43,27M
$ 262,09K
7
Threshold
Threshold
T
$ 0,003654
+0,77%
-3,95%
+6,39%
$ 40,66M
$ 15,06M
8
Smart Blockchain
Smart Blockchain
SMART
$ 0,005229
+0,15%
+1,51%
+16,32%
$ 35,16M
$ 41,10M
9
Cortex
Cortex
CX
$ 0,02065333
+1,11%
+0,02%
+4,62%
$ 31,02M
$ 44,61K
10
BNKR
BNKR
BNKR
$ 0,0002682
+0,41%
-1,45%
+8,25%
$ 26,98M
$ 220,29M
11
Gensyn
Gensyn
AI
$ 0,02013
+0,60%
-0,35%
-3,88%
$ 26,21M
$ 5,19M
12
Aixbt
Aixbt
AIXBT
$ 0,02096
+0,43%
-5,80%
+13,66%
$ 20,95M
$ 3,71M
13
IQ
IQ
IQ
$ 0,0006856
+0,13%
-2,10%
+11,18%
$ 18,02M
$ 89,77M
14
CertiK
CertiK
CTK
$ 0,11226
+0,88%
-3,80%
+1,54%
$ 17,79M
$ 508,43K
15
Zentry
Zentry
ZENT
$ 0,001937
-0,57%
-1,23%
+5,46%
$ 15,47M
$ 26,87M
16
IX Swap
IX Swap
IXS
$ 0,0706
+0,14%
-7,63%
+4,93%
$ 12,64M
$ 835,87K
17
ORO
ORO
SN15
$ 8,11
+0,87%
-0,08%
+25,15%
$ 12,43M
$ 1,82M
18
Griffain.com
Griffain.com
GRIFFAIN
$ 0,011806
+0,08%
-2,57%
-6,70%
$ 11,78M
$ 5,45M
19
Atlético de Madrid
Atlético de Madrid
ATM
$ 1,3425
+0,84%
-0,69%
-0,78%
$ 11,37M
$ 42,10K
20
HeyElsa
HeyElsa
ELSA
$ 0,0434
+0,67%
-1,43%
-2,29%
$ 11,11M
$ 1,49M
21
INFINIT
INFINIT
IN
$ 0,0312
+1,46%
-2,95%
-1,64%
$ 10,78M
$ 3,29M
22
RSS3
RSS3
RSS3
$ 0,006609
-5,80%
+0,35%
+46,70%
$ 10,04M
$ 2,91M
23
Prompt
Prompt
PROMPT
$ 0,02162
+0,79%
-2,08%
-1,59%
$ 10,00M
$ 3,49M
24
Newton Protocol
Newton Protocol
NEWT
$ 0,04096
+0,49%
-4,53%
+8,38%
$ 9,93M
$ 1,30M
25
heyAura
heyAura
ADX
$ 0,0641
+0,47%
-2,14%
-0,77%
$ 9,48M
$ 43,67K
26
AITECH Cloud Network
AITECH Cloud Network
ACN
$ 0,005199
+0,12%
+1,11%
+9,67%
$ 9,27M
$ 70,77M
27
Leadpoet
Leadpoet
SN71
$ 1,42
0,00%
-0,03%
+5,97%
$ 6,74M
$ 160,98K
28
Mamo
Mamo
MAMO
$ 0,01095776
+18,36%
+0,15%
+15,24%
$ 6,61M
$ 1,08M
29
KLEVA
KLEVA
KLEVA
$ 0,091223
0,00%
--
+807,89%
$ 6,29M
$ 6,51
30
Paal AI
Paal AI
PAAL
$ 0,006019
+0,30%
-2,23%
+12,08%
$ 6,01M
$ 10,80M
31
Supra
Supra
SUPRA
$ 0,0001975
+1,86%
+2,28%
-4,83%
$ 5,72M
$ 581,27M
32
Autonolas
Autonolas
OLAS
$ 0,02467
+0,61%
+1,10%
+17,80%
$ 5,53M
$ 2,63M
33
Spectre AI
Spectre AI
SPECTRE
$ 0,519393
+0,28%
+0,00%
+47,62%
$ 5,19M
$ 16,95K
34
Hey Anon
Hey Anon
ANON
$ 0,2772
+0,40%
-8,09%
-14,45%
$ 3,83M
$ 226,43K
35
Spectral
Spectral
SPEC
$ 0,03895929
-0,33%
-0,01%
-2,42%
$ 2,07M
$ 10,25K
36
717ai by Virtuals
717ai by Virtuals
WIRE
$ 0,00166814
+1,58%
-0,14%
-12,92%
$ 1,60M
$ 16,08K
37
Zyfai
Zyfai
ZFI
$ 0,00639225
-0,42%
-0,02%
-0,43%
$ 1,48M
$ 3,63K
38
Kohenoor
Kohenoor
KEN
$ 41,28
0,00%
+0,01%
+9,00%
$ 1,24M
$ 1,10K
39
Cod3x
Cod3x
CDX
$ 0,0201452
+0,26%
-0,09%
-18,80%
$ 986,32K
$ 1,07K
40
Empyreal
Empyreal
EMP
$ 3,24
-30,77%
-0,20%
-16,06%
$ 970,85K
$ 1,82K
41
wire bot
wire bot
WIRE
$ 0,00091649
-3,90%
-0,19%
+42,43%
$ 916,49K
$ 372,99K
42
Strawberry AI
Strawberry AI
BERRY
$ 0,00844369
-0,14%
+0,01%
+40,61%
$ 844,40K
$ 1,60K
43
Print
Print
PRINT
$ 0,00079498
+0,17%
-0,02%
-23,23%
$ 728,48K
$ 1,96K
44
Messy Virgo
Messy Virgo
MESSY
$ 0,00071771
+0,66%
-0,03%
+9,69%
$ 708,22K
$ 2,50K
45
Wasabot
Wasabot
BOT
$ 0,00072523
0,00%
--
+21,81%
$ 672,36K
$ 84,85
46
GT Protocol
GT Protocol
GTAI
$ 0,009236
+0,04%
-1,17%
+16,71%
$ 635,91K
$ 5,20M
47
Alphakek
Alphakek
AIKEK
$ 0,00254168
+0,71%
-0,03%
+7,01%
$ 603,16K
$ 477,27
48
Hive Intelligence
Hive Intelligence
HINT
$ 0,0012777
+0,05%
-0,56%
-8,64%
$ 588,50K
$ 75,02M
49
Maiga
Maiga
MAIGA
$ 0,00195258
-0,04%
-0,06%
+14,07%
$ 546,78K
$ 171,32K
50
Bubble Protocol
Bubble Protocol
BPL
$ 0,02603534
-3,76%
-0,06%
-18,01%
$ 520,71K
$ 568,63

Frequently Asked Questions

What are DeFAI tokens and why are they popular?
DeFAI tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 138 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2.45B.
What is the best-performing DeFAI token right now?
Among DeFAI tokens tracked on MEXC, AIPUMP has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 20.79% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many DeFAI tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 138 DeFAI tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular DeFAI tokens include M, TIBBIR, DRV. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the DeFAI category?
The combined market capitalization of all DeFAI tokens is approximately $2.45B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the DeFAI sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.