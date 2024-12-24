KLEVA Price (KLEVA)
The live price of KLEVA (KLEVA) today is 0.03705907 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.04M USD. KLEVA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KLEVA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 34.37 USD
- KLEVA price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 55.01M USD
Get real-time price updates of the KLEVA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KLEVA price information.
During today, the price change of KLEVA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KLEVA to USD was $ -0.0073779531.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KLEVA to USD was $ -0.0111467604.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KLEVA to USD was $ -0.02601370681952711.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0073779531
|-19.90%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0111467604
|-30.07%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02601370681952711
|-41.24%
Discover the latest price analysis of KLEVA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-18.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KLEVA Protocol is a DeFi protocol in Klaytn that specializes in Leveraged Yield Farming. We take advantage of the liquidity layers in Decentralized Exchanges and act as the amplifier for these exchanges. By integrating with farms, we trigger an inflow of liquidity to both exchanges and our protocol, leading to a higher TVL for the entire Ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KLEVA to AUD
A$0.059294512
|1 KLEVA to GBP
￡0.0292766653
|1 KLEVA to EUR
€0.0355767072
|1 KLEVA to USD
$0.03705907
|1 KLEVA to MYR
RM0.1663952243
|1 KLEVA to TRY
₺1.304479264
|1 KLEVA to JPY
¥5.8230916691
|1 KLEVA to RUB
₽3.7511190654
|1 KLEVA to INR
₹3.1540974477
|1 KLEVA to IDR
Rp597.7268518021
|1 KLEVA to PHP
₱2.1698085485
|1 KLEVA to EGP
￡E.1.8929772956
|1 KLEVA to BRL
R$0.2293956433
|1 KLEVA to CAD
C$0.0529944701
|1 KLEVA to BDT
৳4.4337471348
|1 KLEVA to NGN
₦57.3666991786
|1 KLEVA to UAH
₴1.5594456656
|1 KLEVA to VES
Bs1.89001257
|1 KLEVA to PKR
Rs10.3372569858
|1 KLEVA to KZT
₸19.3518757633
|1 KLEVA to THB
฿1.2700143289
|1 KLEVA to TWD
NT$1.211831589
|1 KLEVA to CHF
Fr0.0329825723
|1 KLEVA to HKD
HK$0.2875783832
|1 KLEVA to MAD
.د.م0.3731848349