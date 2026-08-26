Bubble Protocol Price Today

The live Bubble Protocol (BPL) price today is $ 0.02705071, with a 2.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current BPL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02705071 per BPL.

Bubble Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 541,000, with a circulating supply of 20.00M BPL. During the last 24 hours, BPL traded between $ 0.0257914 (low) and $ 0.02781891 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.054526, while the all-time low was $ 0.0245755.

In short-term performance, BPL moved +0.01% in the last hour and -14.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 590.80.

Bubble Protocol (BPL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 541.00K$ 541.00K $ 541.00K Volume (24H) $ 590.80$ 590.80 $ 590.80 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 541.00K$ 541.00K $ 541.00K Circulation Supply 20.00M 20.00M 20.00M Total Supply 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bubble Protocol is $ 541.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 590.80. The circulating supply of BPL is 20.00M, with a total supply of 20000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 541.00K.