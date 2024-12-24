Spectre AI Price (SPECTRE)
The live price of Spectre AI (SPECTRE) today is 4.07 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 40.64M USD. SPECTRE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Spectre AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 145.10K USD
- Spectre AI price change within the day is +10.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.98M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SPECTRE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SPECTRE price information.
During today, the price change of Spectre AI to USD was $ +0.379652.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Spectre AI to USD was $ +2.8357700580.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Spectre AI to USD was $ +8.5795913390.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Spectre AI to USD was $ +1.8117208267430677.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.379652
|+10.28%
|30 Days
|$ +2.8357700580
|+69.67%
|60 Days
|$ +8.5795913390
|+210.80%
|90 Days
|$ +1.8117208267430677
|+80.23%
Discover the latest price analysis of Spectre AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.48%
+10.28%
-20.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SPECTRE is the native token of an innovative AI-powered predictive learning tool designed to assist traders and investors.
