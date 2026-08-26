Which blockchain network does Almanak run on?

Almanak operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of ALMANAK?

The token is priced at $, marking a price movement of 7.26% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Almanak belong to?

Almanak falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Mantle Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,AI Applications,DeFAI category. This classification helps investors compare ALMANAK with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Almanak?

Its market capitalization is $170172, placing the asset at rank #4742. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of ALMANAK is currently circulating?

There are 268800000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Almanak today?

Over the past day, ALMANAK generated $-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Almanak fluctuated between $ and $, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.