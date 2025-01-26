Club Atletico Independiente Fan Token Price (CAI)
The live price of Club Atletico Independiente Fan Token (CAI) today is 0.160655 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 179.74K USD. CAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Club Atletico Independiente Fan Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.20 USD
- Club Atletico Independiente Fan Token price change within the day is -0.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.12M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CAI price information.
During today, the price change of Club Atletico Independiente Fan Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Club Atletico Independiente Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0181738719.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Club Atletico Independiente Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0120548925.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Club Atletico Independiente Fan Token to USD was $ -0.00579958272639527.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.02%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0181738719
|-11.31%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0120548925
|-7.50%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00579958272639527
|-3.48%
Discover the latest price analysis of Club Atletico Independiente Fan Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.02%
-3.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CAI to AUD
A$0.2538349
|1 CAI to GBP
￡0.128524
|1 CAI to EUR
€0.15262225
|1 CAI to USD
$0.160655
|1 CAI to MYR
RM0.70206235
|1 CAI to TRY
₺5.7257442
|1 CAI to JPY
¥25.06218
|1 CAI to RUB
₽15.712059
|1 CAI to INR
₹13.8452479
|1 CAI to IDR
Rp2,591.20931465
|1 CAI to PHP
₱9.35815375
|1 CAI to EGP
￡E.8.0777334
|1 CAI to BRL
R$0.94947105
|1 CAI to CAD
C$0.22973665
|1 CAI to BDT
৳19.5549266
|1 CAI to NGN
₦250.24104765
|1 CAI to UAH
₴6.7346576
|1 CAI to VES
Bs8.99668
|1 CAI to PKR
Rs44.6877948
|1 CAI to KZT
₸83.0682743
|1 CAI to THB
฿5.38997525
|1 CAI to TWD
NT$5.2598447
|1 CAI to CHF
Fr0.1445895
|1 CAI to HKD
HK$1.2498959
|1 CAI to MAD
.د.م1.6001238