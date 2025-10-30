DiviSwap (DSWAP) Price Information (USD)

DiviSwap (DSWAP) real-time price is $0.129862. Over the past 24 hours, DSWAP traded between a low of $ 0.126546 and a high of $ 0.131877, showing active market volatility. DSWAP's all-time high price is $ 0.189789, while its all-time low price is $ 0.083572.

In terms of short-term performance, DSWAP has changed by +0.37% over the past hour, +0.81% over 24 hours, and +3.75% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DiviSwap (DSWAP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.32K$ 30.32K $ 30.32K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 79.48K$ 79.48K $ 79.48K Circulation Supply 233.47K 233.47K 233.47K Total Supply 612,059.0 612,059.0 612,059.0

The current Market Cap of DiviSwap is $ 30.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DSWAP is 233.47K, with a total supply of 612059.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 79.48K.