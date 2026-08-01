Naitzsche Price Today

The live Naitzsche (NAI) price today is $ 0, with a 1.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current NAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NAI.

Naitzsche currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 23,282, with a circulating supply of 999.39M NAI. During the last 24 hours, NAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02166225, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NAI moved +0.29% in the last hour and +0.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Naitzsche (NAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.28K$ 23.28K $ 23.28K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.28K$ 23.28K $ 23.28K Circulation Supply 999.39M 999.39M 999.39M Total Supply 999,390,186.227201 999,390,186.227201 999,390,186.227201

The current Market Cap of Naitzsche is $ 23.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NAI is 999.39M, with a total supply of 999390186.227201. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.28K.