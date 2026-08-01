GhostwareOS Price Today

The live GhostwareOS (GHOST) price today is $ 0, with a 9.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current GHOST to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GHOST.

GhostwareOS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 995,302, with a circulating supply of 999.72M GHOST. During the last 24 hours, GHOST traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00114509 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02603224, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GHOST moved -0.31% in the last hour and -15.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 23.13K.

GhostwareOS (GHOST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 995.30K$ 995.30K $ 995.30K Volume (24H) $ 23.13K$ 23.13K $ 23.13K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 995.30K$ 995.30K $ 995.30K Circulation Supply 999.72M 999.72M 999.72M Total Supply 999,720,903.1873654 999,720,903.1873654 999,720,903.1873654

The current Market Cap of GhostwareOS is $ 995.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 23.13K. The circulating supply of GHOST is 999.72M, with a total supply of 999720903.1873654. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 995.30K.