Evernode Price Today

The live Evernode (EVR) price today is $ 0.073554, with a 1.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current EVR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.073554 per EVR.

Evernode currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,314,516, with a circulating supply of 72.25M EVR. During the last 24 hours, EVR traded between $ 0.072336 (low) and $ 0.073557 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.789887, while the all-time low was $ 0.03828492.

In short-term performance, EVR moved -0.00% in the last hour and +5.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 30.11.

Evernode (EVR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.31M$ 5.31M $ 5.31M Volume (24H) $ 30.11$ 30.11 $ 30.11 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.31M$ 5.31M $ 5.31M Circulation Supply 72.25M 72.25M 72.25M Total Supply 72,253,440.0 72,253,440.0 72,253,440.0

The current Market Cap of Evernode is $ 5.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 30.11. The circulating supply of EVR is 72.25M, with a total supply of 72253440.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.31M.