Evernode Price Today

The live Evernode (EVR) price today is $ 0.092188, with a 1.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current EVR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.092188 per EVR.

Evernode currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 6,660,861, with a circulating supply of 72.25M EVR. During the last 24 hours, EVR traded between $ 0.091071 (low) and $ 0.093599 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.789887, while the all-time low was $ 0.03828492.

In short-term performance, EVR moved -- in the last hour and +28.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 864.95.

Evernode (EVR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.66M$ 6.66M $ 6.66M Volume (24H) $ 864.95$ 864.95 $ 864.95 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.66M$ 6.66M $ 6.66M Circulation Supply 72.25M 72.25M 72.25M Total Supply 72,253,440.0 72,253,440.0 72,253,440.0

The current Market Cap of Evernode is $ 6.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 864.95. The circulating supply of EVR is 72.25M, with a total supply of 72253440.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.66M.