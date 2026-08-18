BLOCKv Price Today

The live BLOCKv (VEE) price today is $ 0.00564436, with a 1.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current VEE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00564436 per VEE.

BLOCKv currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 8,219,442, with a circulating supply of 1.46B VEE. During the last 24 hours, VEE traded between $ 0.00558667 (low) and $ 0.00594025 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.356889, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VEE moved -0.06% in the last hour and -16.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 824.75.

BLOCKv (VEE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.22M$ 8.22M $ 8.22M Volume (24H) $ 824.75$ 824.75 $ 824.75 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.22M$ 8.22M $ 8.22M Circulation Supply 1.46B 1.46B 1.46B Total Supply 1,456,250,954.506512 1,456,250,954.506512 1,456,250,954.506512

The current Market Cap of BLOCKv is $ 8.22M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 824.75. The circulating supply of VEE is 1.46B, with a total supply of 1456250954.506512. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.22M.