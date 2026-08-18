dogwifhat sol (WIF) Technical Analysis Today
dogwifhat sol (WIF) Price Change
|Current Price
|24H
|7 Days
|30 Days
|90 Days
|$0.1366
|--
|-3.54%
|-10.67%
|-30.13%
AI Daily Analysis for dogwifhat sol
dogwifhat sol Analysis 2026-07-29
- Continuous Capital Outflows: Net capital inflow data over the past 7 days shows negative values on 5 days, with a cumulative outflow exceeding 280,000 USDT in just two days. The strong willingness of market funds to withdraw continues to exert downward pressure on the price of WIF.
- Crowded Retail Long Positions: The ratio of long-to-short positions among contract traders has reached as high as 5.96, while elite accounts show a long-to-short ratio of 4.02. This indicates that both retail and elite traders are heavily bullish, resulting in an overcrowded long side and increasing the risk of a pullback.
- Technical Breakdown: The current price has fallen below the 20-day moving average on both the 1-hour and 4-hour charts (approximately 0.147 USDT). Additionally, the J value of the daily KDJ indicator has dropped to 25, signaling a weakening short-term trend and suggesting that the coin's price faces further downside risks.
dogwifhat sol Analysis 2026-07-28
- Continuous Capital Outflow: WIF has experienced significant net capital outflows over the past few days (approximately 140,000 USDT outflow on the 27th), indicating a withdrawal of funds from the market and exerting downward pressure on the price.
- Long/Short Ratio Imbalance: The contract long/short position ratio has reached as high as 5.9, with elite accounts holding over 86% in long positions. Under such extremely bullish sentiment, the risk of a pullback increases, making it prone to long liquidation cascades.
- Weakening Technicals: On the daily chart, the KDJ indicator's J-line is turning downward, and the price has fallen below the 5-day moving average. The short-term trend is bearish, and support levels require further confirmation.
Dogwifhat sol Technical Indicators
Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Dogwifhat sol across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.
|Moving Averages:
|Strong Sell
|Sell 11
|Neutral 3
|Buy 0
|Technical Indicators:
|Buy
|Sell 2
|Neutral 4
|Buy 6
Dogwifhat sol Market Signals
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
Dogwifhat sol Capital Flow
|History
|Net Inflow
|Price
|2026-08-18
|-$0.07 M
|0.14
|2026-08-17
|-$0.15 M
|0.14
|2026-08-16
|-$0.04 M
|0.14
|2026-08-15
|$0.02 M
|0.14
|2026-08-14
|-$0.10 M
|0.14
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
Explore More about dogwifhat sol
Trade dogwifhat sol (WIF) Markets on MEXC
Explore spot and futures markets, view live dogwifhat sol price, volume, and trade directly.
Disclaimer
The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.