dogwifhat sol (WIF) Technical Analysis Today The dogwifhat sol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into WIF's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about dogwifhat sol's analysis below. Sign Up

dogwifhat sol (WIF) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.1366 -- -3.54% -10.67% -30.13%

AI Daily Analysis for dogwifhat sol WIF Analysis 2026-07-29 WIF Analysis 2026-07-28 dogwifhat sol Analysis 2026-07-29 Continuous Capital Outflows : Net capital inflow data over the past 7 days shows negative values on 5 days, with a cumulative outflow exceeding 280,000 USDT in just two days. The strong willingness of market funds to withdraw continues to exert downward pressure on the price of WIF.

: Net capital inflow data over the past 7 days shows negative values on 5 days, with a cumulative outflow exceeding 280,000 USDT in just two days. The strong willingness of market funds to withdraw continues to exert downward pressure on the price of WIF. Crowded Retail Long Positions : The ratio of long-to-short positions among contract traders has reached as high as 5.96, while elite accounts show a long-to-short ratio of 4.02. This indicates that both retail and elite traders are heavily bullish, resulting in an overcrowded long side and increasing the risk of a pullback.

: The ratio of long-to-short positions among contract traders has reached as high as 5.96, while elite accounts show a long-to-short ratio of 4.02. This indicates that both retail and elite traders are heavily bullish, resulting in an overcrowded long side and increasing the risk of a pullback. Technical Breakdown: The current price has fallen below the 20-day moving average on both the 1-hour and 4-hour charts (approximately 0.147 USDT). Additionally, the J value of the daily KDJ indicator has dropped to 25, signaling a weakening short-term trend and suggesting that the coin's price faces further downside risks. Continuous Capital Outflows : Net capital inflow data over the past 7 days shows negative values on 5 days, with a cumulative outflow exceeding 280,000 USDT in just two days. The strong willingness of market funds to withdraw continues to exert downward pressure on the price of WIF.

: Net capital inflow data over the past 7 days shows negative values on 5 days, with a cumulative outflow exceeding 280,000 USDT in just two days. The strong willingness of market funds to withdraw continues to exert downward pressure on the price of WIF. Crowded Retail Long Positions : The ratio of long-to-short positions among contract traders has reached as high as 5.96, while elite accounts show a long-to-short ratio of 4.02. This indicates that both retail and elite traders are heavily bullish, resulting in an overcrowded long side and increasing the risk of a pullback.

: The ratio of long-to-short positions among contract traders has reached as high as 5.96, while elite accounts show a long-to-short ratio of 4.02. This indicates that both retail and elite traders are heavily bullish, resulting in an overcrowded long side and increasing the risk of a pullback. Technical Breakdown: The current price has fallen below the 20-day moving average on both the 1-hour and 4-hour charts (approximately 0.147 USDT). Additionally, the J value of the daily KDJ indicator has dropped to 25, signaling a weakening short-term trend and suggesting that the coin's price faces further downside risks. dogwifhat sol Analysis 2026-07-28 Continuous Capital Outflow : WIF has experienced significant net capital outflows over the past few days (approximately 140,000 USDT outflow on the 27th), indicating a withdrawal of funds from the market and exerting downward pressure on the price.

: WIF has experienced significant net capital outflows over the past few days (approximately 140,000 USDT outflow on the 27th), indicating a withdrawal of funds from the market and exerting downward pressure on the price. Long/Short Ratio Imbalance : The contract long/short position ratio has reached as high as 5.9, with elite accounts holding over 86% in long positions. Under such extremely bullish sentiment, the risk of a pullback increases, making it prone to long liquidation cascades.

: The contract long/short position ratio has reached as high as 5.9, with elite accounts holding over 86% in long positions. Under such extremely bullish sentiment, the risk of a pullback increases, making it prone to long liquidation cascades. Weakening Technicals: On the daily chart, the KDJ indicator's J-line is turning downward, and the price has fallen below the 5-day moving average. The short-term trend is bearish, and support levels require further confirmation. Continuous Capital Outflow : WIF has experienced significant net capital outflows over the past few days (approximately 140,000 USDT outflow on the 27th), indicating a withdrawal of funds from the market and exerting downward pressure on the price.

: WIF has experienced significant net capital outflows over the past few days (approximately 140,000 USDT outflow on the 27th), indicating a withdrawal of funds from the market and exerting downward pressure on the price. Long/Short Ratio Imbalance : The contract long/short position ratio has reached as high as 5.9, with elite accounts holding over 86% in long positions. Under such extremely bullish sentiment, the risk of a pullback increases, making it prone to long liquidation cascades.

: The contract long/short position ratio has reached as high as 5.9, with elite accounts holding over 86% in long positions. Under such extremely bullish sentiment, the risk of a pullback increases, making it prone to long liquidation cascades. Weakening Technicals: On the daily chart, the KDJ indicator's J-line is turning downward, and the price has fallen below the 5-day moving average. The short-term trend is bearish, and support levels require further confirmation.

Dogwifhat sol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Dogwifhat sol across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 13 Neutral 7 Buy 6 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 11 Neutral 3 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 4 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1364 0.1364 R2 0.1364 0.1363 R1 0.1363 0.1363 PP 0.1363 0.1363 S1 0.1362 0.1362 S2 0.1362 0.1362 S3 0.1361 0.1362

Dogwifhat sol Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -1.77M $31.30 M $33.07 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $1.54 M 3-Day Active Sells $1.55 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.05M 7-Day Active Buys $6.08 M 7-Day Active Sells $6.03 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Dogwifhat sol Capital Flow Net Inflow WIFUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.07 M 0.14 2026-08-17 -$0.15 M 0.14 2026-08-16 -$0.04 M 0.14 2026-08-15 $0.02 M 0.14 2026-08-14 -$0.10 M 0.14 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade dogwifhat sol (WIF) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live dogwifhat sol price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume WIF / USDT $0.1365 $0.1365 $0.1365 -1.51% 1.51M (USDT) Trade WIF / USDC $0.1364 $0.1364 $0.1364 -1.37% 398.70K (USDT) Trade WIF / EUR $0.118 $0.118 $0.118 -1.32% 468.87K (USDT) Trade