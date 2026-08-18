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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Dogwifhat sol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Dogwifhat sol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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dogwifhat sol (WIF) Technical Analysis Today

dogwifhat sol (WIF) Technical Analysis Today

The dogwifhat sol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into WIF's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about dogwifhat sol's analysis below.

dogwifhat sol (WIF) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.1366---3.54%-10.67%-30.13%
Know more about dogwifhat sol Price

AI Daily Analysis for dogwifhat sol

dogwifhat sol Analysis 2026-07-29

  • Continuous Capital Outflows: Net capital inflow data over the past 7 days shows negative values on 5 days, with a cumulative outflow exceeding 280,000 USDT in just two days. The strong willingness of market funds to withdraw continues to exert downward pressure on the price of WIF.
  • Crowded Retail Long Positions: The ratio of long-to-short positions among contract traders has reached as high as 5.96, while elite accounts show a long-to-short ratio of 4.02. This indicates that both retail and elite traders are heavily bullish, resulting in an overcrowded long side and increasing the risk of a pullback.
  • Technical Breakdown: The current price has fallen below the 20-day moving average on both the 1-hour and 4-hour charts (approximately 0.147 USDT). Additionally, the J value of the daily KDJ indicator has dropped to 25, signaling a weakening short-term trend and suggesting that the coin's price faces further downside risks.

dogwifhat sol Analysis 2026-07-28

  • Continuous Capital Outflow: WIF has experienced significant net capital outflows over the past few days (approximately 140,000 USDT outflow on the 27th), indicating a withdrawal of funds from the market and exerting downward pressure on the price.
  • Long/Short Ratio Imbalance: The contract long/short position ratio has reached as high as 5.9, with elite accounts holding over 86% in long positions. Under such extremely bullish sentiment, the risk of a pullback increases, making it prone to long liquidation cascades.
  • Weakening Technicals: On the daily chart, the KDJ indicator's J-line is turning downward, and the price has fallen below the 5-day moving average. The short-term trend is bearish, and support levels require further confirmation.

Dogwifhat sol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Dogwifhat sol across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 13
Neutral 7
Buy 6
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 11Neutral 3Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 4Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1364
0.1364
R2
0.1364
0.1363
R1
0.1363
0.1363
PP
0.1363
0.1363
S1
0.1362
0.1362
S2
0.1362
0.1362
S3
0.1361
0.1362

Dogwifhat sol Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.77M
$31.30 M
$33.07 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$1.54 M
3-Day Active Sells
$1.55 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.05M
7-Day Active Buys
$6.08 M
7-Day Active Sells
$6.03 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Dogwifhat sol Capital Flow

Net InflowWIFUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.07 M0.14
2026-08-17-$0.15 M0.14
2026-08-16-$0.04 M0.14
2026-08-15$0.02 M0.14
2026-08-14-$0.10 M0.14

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about dogwifhat sol

Trade dogwifhat sol (WIF) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live dogwifhat sol price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
WIF/USDT
$0.1365
$0.1365$0.1365
-1.51%
1.51M (USDT)
WIF/USDC
$0.1364
$0.1364$0.1364
-1.37%
398.70K (USDT)
WIF/EUR
$0.118
$0.118$0.118
-1.32%
468.87K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

WIF-to-USD Calculator

Amount

WIF
WIF
USD
USD

1 WIF = 0.1366 USD