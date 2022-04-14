dogwifhat sol (WIF) Tokenomics
dogwifhat(WIF) is a memecoin on the Solana chain.
Overview
Dogwifhat (WIF) is a meme coin operating on the Solana blockchain, launched in November 2023. It is an SPL token with a fixed maximum supply and is primarily used for speculative trading and community engagement, with no underlying utility or protocol incentives.
Issuance Mechanism
- Type: SPL token on Solana
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 WIF (fixed supply; some sources cite ~998.91 million due to rounding or minor burns)
- Minting: The entire supply was minted at launch by a single wallet and then distributed to various addresses.
- Burn Mechanism: No burning or buyback mechanisms are featured or planned.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Details
|Public/Private Sale
|No tokens were sold in public or private sales; no fundraising via token sales occurred
|Team/Advisors
|No verifiable information on team or advisor allocations; team is anonymous
|Community/Other
|Entire supply minted to a single wallet, then distributed to various addresses
|Top 10 Holders (as of Jan 2024)
|~21.66% of supply (~216.34M WIF) held by top 10 addresses; largest single holder ~6.81%
- Note: The lack of transparency on initial distribution means the exact allocation breakdown is not publicly available.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Details
|Utility
|Purely speculative; no protocol utility, governance, or access rights
|Incentives
|No staking, liquidity mining, or rewards for holding or using WIF
|Claims/Rights
|No claims on capital, profits, voting, or other legal rights
|Platform Usage
|Tradable on both centralized (e.g., Binance, Gate.io, MEXC) and decentralized exchanges
- No staking, liquidity provision, or on-chain incentive mechanisms exist for WIF.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
|Mechanism
|Details
|Locking
|No vesting, lockups, or scheduled unlocks; all tokens were liquid at launch
|Unlocking
|Not applicable; no vesting or time-based release schedule
- No vesting contracts or time-locked allocations are present.
Additional Notes
- Governance: WIF does not confer governance rights.
- Concentration: As of early 2024, the top 10 holders control over 21% of the supply, with the largest single wallet holding nearly 7%.
- Team: The team is anonymous, and there is no public information about their token holdings or compensation.
- Transparency: There is no whitepaper, and all information is sourced from the official website and public blockchain data.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, all minted at launch
|Allocation
|No public/private sale; distribution details unclear; top holders control ~21%
|Usage/Incentives
|No utility, staking, or rewards; purely speculative
|Locking/Unlocking
|No vesting or lockups; all tokens liquid from launch
|Team/Advisor Tokens
|No public info; team is anonymous
Dogwifhat (WIF) exemplifies the meme coin model: a fixed-supply, community-driven token with no protocol utility, incentives, or vesting, and a highly concentrated initial distribution. Its value is driven by market speculation and community engagement rather than underlying economic mechanisms or utility.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WIF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WIF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Analyzing the price history of WIF helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
