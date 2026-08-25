Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Avalanche, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Avalanche, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About AVAX

AVAX Price Info

What is AVAX

AVAX Whitepaper

AVAX Official Website

AVAX Tokenomics

AVAX Price Forecast

AVAX History

AVAX Buying Guide

AVAX-to-Fiat Currency Converter

AVAX Spot

AVAX Coin-M Futures

AVAX USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Avalanche (AVAX) Technical Analysis Today

Avalanche (AVAX) Technical Analysis Today

The Avalanche Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AVAX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Avalanche's analysis below.

Avalanche (AVAX) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$7.461--+17.53%+11.62%-18.81%
Know more about Avalanche Price

AI Daily Analysis for Avalanche

Avalanche Analysis Today 2026-08-26

  • Short-term: Net capital outflow with active selling dominating; high long/short ratio poses pullback risk
  • Long-term: Positive narratives supported by Aave V4, but implementation remains unverified, indicating a recovery-driven market
  • Recommendation: Manage position size with staggered entries; set stop-losses to mitigate macro and sentiment risks

Avalanche Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-25

  • Short-term: Net capital outflows and active selling pressure dominate; the elevated long/short ratio suggests downside risk.
  • Long-term: Supported by the RWA narrative, but insufficient real-world implementation and competition from public blockchains are weighing on valuation.
  • Recommendation: Avoid chasing highs for now; wait for stabilization signals before entering positions in batches, and strictly manage position sizing.

Avalanche Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Avalanche across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Sell
Sell 20
Neutral 2
Buy 4
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 13Neutral 0Buy 1
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 2Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
7.4649
7.4639
R2
7.4639
7.4628
R1
7.4619
7.4621
PP
7.4609
7.4609
S1
7.4589
7.4598
S2
7.4579
7.4591
S3
7.4559
7.4579

Avalanche Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
1.93M
$23.46 M
$21.54 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$37.47 M
3-Day Active Sells
$37.50 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$165.01 M
7-Day Active Sells
$165.03 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Avalanche Capital Flow

Net InflowAVAXUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-25-$3.88 M7.51
2026-08-24-$1.68 M7.54
2026-08-23-$2.09 M7.56
2026-08-22$1.33 M7.45
2026-08-21-$1.45 M7.62

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Avalanche

Trade Avalanche (AVAX) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Avalanche price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
AVAX/USDT
$7.474
$7.474$7.474
-0.43%
85.95K (USDT)
AVAX/USDC
$7.462
$7.462$7.462
-0.51%
4.39K (USDT)
AVAX/USD1
$7.473
$7.473$7.473
-0.54%
7.10K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

AVAX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AVAX
AVAX
USD
USD

1 AVAX = 7.461 USD