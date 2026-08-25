Avalanche (AVAX) Technical Analysis Today
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Change
|Current Price
|24H
|7 Days
|30 Days
|90 Days
|$7.461
|--
|+17.53%
|+11.62%
|-18.81%
AI Daily Analysis for Avalanche
Avalanche Analysis Today 2026-08-26
- Short-term: Net capital outflow with active selling dominating; high long/short ratio poses pullback risk
- Long-term: Positive narratives supported by Aave V4, but implementation remains unverified, indicating a recovery-driven market
- Recommendation: Manage position size with staggered entries; set stop-losses to mitigate macro and sentiment risks
Avalanche Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-25
- Short-term: Net capital outflows and active selling pressure dominate; the elevated long/short ratio suggests downside risk.
- Long-term: Supported by the RWA narrative, but insufficient real-world implementation and competition from public blockchains are weighing on valuation.
- Recommendation: Avoid chasing highs for now; wait for stabilization signals before entering positions in batches, and strictly manage position sizing.
Avalanche Technical Indicators
Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Avalanche across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.
|Moving Averages:
|Strong Sell
|Sell 13
|Neutral 0
|Buy 1
|Technical Indicators:
|Sell
|Sell 7
|Neutral 2
|Buy 3
Avalanche Market Signals
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
Avalanche Capital Flow
|History
|Net Inflow
|Price
|2026-08-25
|-$3.88 M
|7.51
|2026-08-24
|-$1.68 M
|7.54
|2026-08-23
|-$2.09 M
|7.56
|2026-08-22
|$1.33 M
|7.45
|2026-08-21
|-$1.45 M
|7.62
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
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Disclaimer
The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.