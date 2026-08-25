Avalanche (AVAX) Technical Analysis Today The Avalanche Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into AVAX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Avalanche's analysis below. Sign Up

Avalanche (AVAX) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $7.461 -- +17.53% +11.62% -18.81%

AI Daily Analysis for Avalanche AVAX Analysis Today AVAX Analysis Yesterday Avalanche Analysis Today 2026-08-26 Short-term: Net capital outflow with active selling dominating; high long/short ratio poses pullback risk

Long-term: Positive narratives supported by Aave V4, but implementation remains unverified, indicating a recovery-driven market

Recommendation: Manage position size with staggered entries; set stop-losses to mitigate macro and sentiment risks Short-term: Net capital outflow with active selling dominating; high long/short ratio poses pullback risk

Long-term: Positive narratives supported by Aave V4, but implementation remains unverified, indicating a recovery-driven market

Recommendation: Manage position size with staggered entries; set stop-losses to mitigate macro and sentiment risks Avalanche Analysis Yesterday 2026-08-25 Short-term: Net capital outflows and active selling pressure dominate; the elevated long/short ratio suggests downside risk.

Long-term: Supported by the RWA narrative, but insufficient real-world implementation and competition from public blockchains are weighing on valuation.

Recommendation: Avoid chasing highs for now; wait for stabilization signals before entering positions in batches, and strictly manage position sizing. Short-term: Net capital outflows and active selling pressure dominate; the elevated long/short ratio suggests downside risk.

Long-term: Supported by the RWA narrative, but insufficient real-world implementation and competition from public blockchains are weighing on valuation.

Recommendation: Avoid chasing highs for now; wait for stabilization signals before entering positions in batches, and strictly manage position sizing.

Avalanche Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Avalanche across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Sell Sell 20 Neutral 2 Buy 4 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 13 Neutral 0 Buy 1 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 7.4649 7.4639 R2 7.4639 7.4628 R1 7.4619 7.4621 PP 7.4609 7.4609 S1 7.4589 7.4598 S2 7.4579 7.4591 S3 7.4559 7.4579

Avalanche Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 1.93M $23.46 M $21.54 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $37.47 M 3-Day Active Sells $37.50 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $165.01 M 7-Day Active Sells $165.03 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Avalanche Capital Flow Net Inflow AVAXUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-25 -$3.88 M 7.51 2026-08-24 -$1.68 M 7.54 2026-08-23 -$2.09 M 7.56 2026-08-22 $1.33 M 7.45 2026-08-21 -$1.45 M 7.62 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Avalanche (AVAX) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Avalanche price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume AVAX / USDT $7.474 $7.474 $7.474 -0.43% 85.95K (USDT) Trade AVAX / USDC $7.462 $7.462 $7.462 -0.51% 4.39K (USDT) Trade AVAX / USD1 $7.473 $7.473 $7.473 -0.54% 7.10K (USDT) Trade