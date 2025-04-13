Zap 價格 (ZAP)
今天 Zap (ZAP) 的實時價格爲 0.00129165 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 594.43K USD。ZAP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Zap 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Zap 當天價格變化爲 -41.84%
- 其循環供應量爲 460.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ZAP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ZAP 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Zap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000929287684717111。
在過去30天內，Zap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0003084154。
在過去60天內，Zap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0008283005。
在過去90天內，Zap 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0002946450889653032。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000929287684717111
|-41.84%
|30天
|$ -0.0003084154
|-23.87%
|60天
|$ -0.0008283005
|-64.12%
|90天
|$ -0.0002946450889653032
|-18.57%
Zap 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+3.13%
-41.84%
-42.89%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Zap’s objective is to be disruptive, driving change in a wide range of global industries, including finance, insurance, real estate, and shipping. Zap will also find applications in dynamic new distributed application protocols, providing new monezation opportunities for individuals and emerging economies. Zap is well-positioned to be the premier provider of data for smart contracts, and stands to potentially monetize any device linked to the Internet of Things (IoT) Zap's core objectives are to: 1. Build a Robust, Source Agnostic Oracle Network Zap is bringing together the existing wealth of global data with the diverse capabilities of distributed applications by ensuring the secure creation of oracles. 2. Incentivize Oracle Creation and Curation Zap is building a global, decentralized data marketplace and populating it with unique incenvization tools, empowering anyone to begin monezing their data. 3. Fuel the Next Generation of Embedded Dapps Zap is supplying a much-needed fundamental piece of the Ethereum ecosystem and the Web 3.0 paradigm, enabling developers to construct Dapps that simply could not function without it.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 ZAP 兌換 VND
₫33.11919765
|1 ZAP 兌換 AUD
A$0.0020537235
|1 ZAP 兌換 GBP
￡0.000981654
|1 ZAP 兌換 EUR
€0.001136652
|1 ZAP 兌換 USD
$0.00129165
|1 ZAP 兌換 MYR
RM0.005709093
|1 ZAP 兌換 TRY
₺0.048979368
|1 ZAP 兌換 JPY
¥0.1853646915
|1 ZAP 兌換 RUB
₽0.107439447
|1 ZAP 兌換 INR
₹0.111030234
|1 ZAP 兌換 IDR
Rp21.527491389
|1 ZAP 兌換 KRW
₩1.8347242425
|1 ZAP 兌換 PHP
₱0.073856547
|1 ZAP 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.066235812
|1 ZAP 兌換 BRL
R$0.007569069
|1 ZAP 兌換 CAD
C$0.001782477
|1 ZAP 兌換 BDT
৳0.1566125625
|1 ZAP 兌換 NGN
₦2.053491003
|1 ZAP 兌換 UAH
₴0.0533580615
|1 ZAP 兌換 VES
Bs0.09170715
|1 ZAP 兌換 PKR
Rs0.3613907535
|1 ZAP 兌換 KZT
₸0.666129738
|1 ZAP 兌換 THB
฿0.0432315255
|1 ZAP 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0418107105
|1 ZAP 兌換 AED
د.إ0.0047403555
|1 ZAP 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0010462365
|1 ZAP 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0100102875
|1 ZAP 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.011986512
|1 ZAP 兌換 MXN
$0.026220495