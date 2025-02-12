Wrapped One 價格 (WONE)
今天 Wrapped One (WONE) 的實時價格爲 0.01533792 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。WONE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Wrapped One 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 14.30K USD
- Wrapped One 當天價格變化爲 -1.45%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 WONE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 WONE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Wrapped One 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00022636835046933。
在過去30天內，Wrapped One 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0050310432。
在過去60天內，Wrapped One 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0087331432。
在過去90天內，Wrapped One 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.001383104840433265。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00022636835046933
|-1.45%
|30天
|$ -0.0050310432
|-32.80%
|60天
|$ -0.0087331432
|-56.93%
|90天
|$ +0.001383104840433265
|+9.91%
Wrapped One 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-6.33%
-1.45%
+3.03%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
W-ONE is "wrapped Harmony ONE", a HRC-20 fungible token minted on Harmony. Harmony’s open, decentralized network is enabled through the use of the native protocol token - Harmony ONE. The token incentivizes and rewards a variety of participants including developers, validators/stakers, investors, and community members who develop, secure and govern the network. In order to use the network, users pay a small transaction fee denominated in the native Harmony token. Harmony’s scalable, high-throughput protocol is powered by a native token which is used for various forms of payment and participation in the protocol (staking, transaction fees, voting & governance). Harmony uses blockchain to align incentives of different stakeholders, developers and businesses while allowing them to build open marketplaces of fungible and non-fungible tokens and assets. Furthermore, the upcoming application of zero-knowledge proofs will allow Harmony to become a data sharing platform that can overcome the conflicting problem plaguing many information and data markets: that individual market participants’ have mutual distrust to share data but strong desire to acquire data themselves. The Harmony token will function in the following aspects of the protocol: The token is used for staking, which is necessary to participate in the POS consensus & earn block rewards and transaction fees. The token is used to pay for transaction fees, gas and storage fees. The token is used in voting for on-chain governance of the protocol.
