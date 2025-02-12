Wrapped One 圖標

Wrapped One (WONE) 實時價格圖表

$0.01534526
$0.01534526$0.01534526
-1.50%(1D)

今天 Wrapped One (WONE) 的價格

今天 Wrapped One (WONE) 的實時價格爲 0.01533792 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。WONE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Wrapped One 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 14.30K USD
- Wrapped One 當天價格變化爲 -1.45%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD

在獲取 MEXC 上從 WONE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 WONE 價格信息的首選平臺。

Wrapped One (WONE) 價格表現 USD

今天內，Wrapped One 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00022636835046933
在過去30天內，Wrapped One 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0050310432
在過去60天內，Wrapped One 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0087331432
在過去90天內，Wrapped One 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.001383104840433265

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ -0.00022636835046933-1.45%
30天$ -0.0050310432-32.80%
60天$ -0.0087331432-56.93%
90天$ +0.001383104840433265+9.91%

Wrapped One (WONE) 價格分析

Wrapped One 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：

$ 0.01457574
$ 0.01457574$ 0.01457574

$ 0.01673767
$ 0.01673767$ 0.01673767

$ 0.381054
$ 0.381054$ 0.381054

-6.33%

-1.45%

+3.03%

Wrapped One (WONE) 市場信息

深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 14.30K
$ 14.30K$ 14.30K

0.00
0.00 0.00

什麼是Wrapped One (WONE)

W-ONE is "wrapped Harmony ONE", a HRC-20 fungible token minted on Harmony. Harmony’s open, decentralized network is enabled through the use of the native protocol token - Harmony ONE. The token incentivizes and rewards a variety of participants including developers, validators/stakers, investors, and community members who develop, secure and govern the network. In order to use the network, users pay a small transaction fee denominated in the native Harmony token. Harmony’s scalable, high-throughput protocol is powered by a native token which is used for various forms of payment and participation in the protocol (staking, transaction fees, voting & governance). Harmony uses blockchain to align incentives of different stakeholders, developers and businesses while allowing them to build open marketplaces of fungible and non-fungible tokens and assets. Furthermore, the upcoming application of zero-knowledge proofs will allow Harmony to become a data sharing platform that can overcome the conflicting problem plaguing many information and data markets: that individual market participants’ have mutual distrust to share data but strong desire to acquire data themselves. The Harmony token will function in the following aspects of the protocol: The token is used for staking, which is necessary to participate in the POS consensus & earn block rewards and transaction fees. The token is used to pay for transaction fees, gas and storage fees. The token is used in voting for on-chain governance of the protocol.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

WONE 兌換爲當地貨幣

1 WONE 兌換 AUD
A$0.0242339136
1 WONE 兌換 GBP
0.012270336
1 WONE 兌換 EUR
0.0147244032
1 WONE 兌換 USD
$0.01533792
1 WONE 兌換 MYR
RM0.0684071232
1 WONE 兌換 TRY
0.5526252576
1 WONE 兌換 JPY
¥2.3373456288
1 WONE 兌換 RUB
1.4702930112
1 WONE 兌換 INR
1.3310246976
1 WONE 兌換 IDR
Rp251.4412712448
1 WONE 兌換 PHP
0.8917466688
1 WONE 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.773798064
1 WONE 兌換 BRL
R$0.0883464192
1 WONE 兌換 CAD
C$0.0219332256
1 WONE 兌換 BDT
1.8629437632
1 WONE 兌換 NGN
23.0643972
1 WONE 兌換 UAH
0.6394378848
1 WONE 兌換 VES
Bs0.9202752
1 WONE 兌換 PKR
Rs4.2794330592
1 WONE 兌換 KZT
7.7620611744
1 WONE 兌換 THB
฿0.5228696928
1 WONE 兌換 TWD
NT$0.5036972928
1 WONE 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0139575072
1 WONE 兌換 HKD
HK$0.1194823968
1 WONE 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.1539927168