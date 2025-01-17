WONG 價格 (WONG)
今天 WONG (WONG) 的實時價格爲 0.00106894 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.07M USD。WONG 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
WONG 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 877.76 USD
- WONG 當天價格變化爲 -1.05%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
今天內，WONG 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，WONG 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，WONG 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，WONG 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.05%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
WONG 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.64%
-1.05%
-13.14%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
WONG is chaos in coin form, born out of ApeChain to confuse, amuse, and occasionally blow your mind. It’s a memecoin with a purpose—no promises, no utility, just pure meme magic and art-fueled anarchy. This is a token that dares to ask, What can go WONG? With a vibe that’s part hero, part troublemaker, and 100% meme-fueled chaos, $WONG exists to entertain, confuse, and onboard new users to ApeChain. Whether it’s through its viral TikTok series, “WONG or Right”, or its seamless wallet onboarding tool that rivals the smoothness of butter, $WONG is here to disrupt not just ApeChain but the entire crypto space. More than just a coin, $WONG is a living meme—an unpredictable force that thrives on community-driven humor, irreverent content, and a relentless commitment to being the weirdest, most entertaining token in the market. From its grassroots beginnings to its global ambitions, $WONG is proving that chaos and creativity are the ultimate recipe for blockchain success. If you're tired of boring projects and utility-based snooze-fests, $WONG invites you to embrace the madness, join the movement, and see just how wong you can go.
