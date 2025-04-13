vankedisi 價格 (VANKEDISI)
今天 vankedisi (VANKEDISI) 的實時價格爲 0.0184255 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.58M USD。VANKEDISI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
vankedisi 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- vankedisi 當天價格變化爲 +0.77%
- 其循環供應量爲 85.59M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 VANKEDISI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 VANKEDISI 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，vankedisi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00014053。
在過去30天內，vankedisi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，vankedisi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，vankedisi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00014053
|+0.77%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
vankedisi 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-2.37%
+0.77%
-4.47%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Vankedisi: A Community-Driven AI-Powered Entertainment Ecosystem Vankedisi is an innovative project that aims to add value to the entertainment industry while fostering a strong, community-driven ecosystem. Guided by the motto "Buralar hep dutluk yeğenim", Vankedisi provides users with an AI-powered platform where they can create, name, and style their own unique characters. These characters are then shared within the community and find their place in the dynamic world of shilling. The AI-powered application enables users to generate an unlimited number of distinctive characters, each with its own style, backstory, and shilling strategy. By leveraging their imagination, users can design their characters and showcase them to the broader community, fostering engagement and creativity. As part of its social engagement activities, users who complete Telegram bot tasks and actively participate in shilling on social media are rewarded. Tasks such as commenting and sharing on Twitter contribute to the project's growth while also incentivizing users to remain actively involved. This gamified approach strengthens user participation and deepens community bonds. Vankedisi is more than just a digital figure—it represents a fusion of humor, entertainment, and strong community interaction. Through Telegram and various social media channels, users can engage in conversations with fellow community members, share experiences, and take part in exclusive events. This interaction enhances the sense of belonging and increases user retention. Beyond standard tasks, Vankedisi offers special missions and surprises, allowing users to earn additional rewards. Participants who complete unique shilling challenges and contribute creatively to the project gain access to exclusive benefits. This approach keeps engagement levels high and ensures the community remains active and dynamic. Vankedisi's roadmap outlines its long-term goals and strategic vision, instilling confidence within the community. By maintaining transparency and accountability, the project ensures that users are well-informed about future developments and opportunities. In conclusion, Vankedisi is a community-centric project that delivers an engaging and rewarding experience. By integrating AI-powered character creation, social participation incentives, and a thriving community, Vankedisi offers a unique blend of entertainment and gamification. Through its innovative approach, the project has successfully carved out a distinct position within the entertainment and blockchain ecosystem.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 VANKEDISI 兌換 VND
₫472.4482455
|1 VANKEDISI 兌換 AUD
A$0.029296545
|1 VANKEDISI 兌換 GBP
￡0.01400338
|1 VANKEDISI 兌換 EUR
€0.01621444
|1 VANKEDISI 兌換 USD
$0.0184255
|1 VANKEDISI 兌換 MYR
RM0.08144071
|1 VANKEDISI 兌換 TRY
₺0.69869496
|1 VANKEDISI 兌換 JPY
¥2.644243505
|1 VANKEDISI 兌換 RUB
₽1.53263309
|1 VANKEDISI 兌換 INR
₹1.58385598
|1 VANKEDISI 兌換 IDR
Rp307.09154383
|1 VANKEDISI 兌換 KRW
₩26.172501475
|1 VANKEDISI 兌換 PHP
₱1.05357009
|1 VANKEDISI 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.94485964
|1 VANKEDISI 兌換 BRL
R$0.10797343
|1 VANKEDISI 兌換 CAD
C$0.02542719
|1 VANKEDISI 兌換 BDT
৳2.234091875
|1 VANKEDISI 兌換 NGN
₦29.29322841
|1 VANKEDISI 兌換 UAH
₴0.761157405
|1 VANKEDISI 兌換 VES
Bs1.3082105
|1 VANKEDISI 兌換 PKR
Rs5.155270645
|1 VANKEDISI 兌換 KZT
₸9.50239886
|1 VANKEDISI 兌換 THB
฿0.616701485
|1 VANKEDISI 兌換 TWD
NT$0.596433435
|1 VANKEDISI 兌換 AED
د.إ0.067621585
|1 VANKEDISI 兌換 CHF
Fr0.014924655
|1 VANKEDISI 兌換 HKD
HK$0.142797625
|1 VANKEDISI 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.17098864
|1 VANKEDISI 兌換 MXN
$0.37403765