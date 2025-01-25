TabbyPOS 價格 (EPOS)
今天 TabbyPOS (EPOS) 的實時價格爲 0.00172765 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。EPOS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
TabbyPOS 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 55.36 USD
- TabbyPOS 當天價格變化爲 +1.94%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 EPOS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 EPOS 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，TabbyPOS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，TabbyPOS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0003054552。
在過去60天內，TabbyPOS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0002783847。
在過去90天內，TabbyPOS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.000710990593893581。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.94%
|30天
|$ -0.0003054552
|-17.68%
|60天
|$ -0.0002783847
|-16.11%
|90天
|$ +0.000710990593893581
|+69.93%
TabbyPOS 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.97%
+1.94%
-9.95%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? TabbyPOS is a cash register terminal(Hardware) that supports cryptocurrency payments. It can handle various tasks for merchants, such as sales, settlement, and inventory management, as well as providing the ability to accept cryptocurrency payments. In addition, this cash register terminal features a built-in membership system that can convert points into cryptocurrency. TabbyPOS also records transaction history and cashier information and generates management reports such as sales and inventory reports. What makes your project unique? 1)TabbyPOS not only supports cryptocurrency payments but also has a built-in module for ordering and printing receipts, making it convenient for merchants to use. 2)TabbyPOS also features a built-in membership system that allows merchants to easily set up their own membership system without having to manage the exchange of goods or points, as points exist directly in the form of cryptocurrency and customers can freely use or exchange them. 3)TabbyPOS has an open API interface and is not a closed system, allowing it to collaborate with local POS enterprises and provide more diversified services. History of your project. In May 2022, Lee Koh Ching founded TabbyPOS. In August 2022, TabbyPOS issued tokens (EPOS) to raise funds on the Launch Pad platform of ErgoPAD. The fundraising was successfully completed in September 2022. TabbyPOS successfully released its Alpha version in March 2023. What’s next for your project? Our next plan is to support more mainstream cryptocurrencies and add more convenient features for daily life, such as paying utility bills, topping up mobile phone credit, and more. What can your token be used for? EPOS functions as a utility token and is used to pay for fees for token withdraw transactions. If merchants use TabbyPOS, they must also hold a certain number of EPOS.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 EPOS 兌換 AUD
A$0.002729687
|1 EPOS 兌換 GBP
￡0.00138212
|1 EPOS 兌換 EUR
€0.0016412675
|1 EPOS 兌換 USD
$0.00172765
|1 EPOS 兌換 MYR
RM0.0075498305
|1 EPOS 兌換 TRY
₺0.061573446
|1 EPOS 兌換 JPY
¥0.2695652295
|1 EPOS 兌換 RUB
₽0.1688086815
|1 EPOS 兌換 INR
₹0.148888877
|1 EPOS 兌換 IDR
Rp27.8653186795
|1 EPOS 兌換 PHP
₱0.1006356125
|1 EPOS 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0868144125
|1 EPOS 兌換 BRL
R$0.0102104115
|1 EPOS 兌換 CAD
C$0.0024705395
|1 EPOS 兌換 BDT
৳0.2107560235
|1 EPOS 兌換 NGN
₦2.6910394695
|1 EPOS 兌換 UAH
₴0.072423088
|1 EPOS 兌換 VES
Bs0.0967484
|1 EPOS 兌換 PKR
Rs0.4810986955
|1 EPOS 兌換 KZT
₸0.8951472945
|1 EPOS 兌換 THB
฿0.0579626575
|1 EPOS 兌換 TWD
NT$0.056563261
|1 EPOS 兌換 CHF
Fr0.001554885
|1 EPOS 兌換 HKD
HK$0.013441117
|1 EPOS 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0172246705