Seedworld 價格 (SWORLD)
今天 Seedworld (SWORLD) 的實時價格爲 0.00663457 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 14.49M USD。SWORLD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Seedworld 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 160.85K USD
- Seedworld 當天價格變化爲 -3.88%
- 其循環供應量爲 2.19B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SWORLD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SWORLD 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Seedworld 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000268211545974757。
在過去30天內，Seedworld 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0004408233。
在過去60天內，Seedworld 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Seedworld 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000268211545974757
|-3.88%
|30天
|$ -0.0004408233
|-6.64%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Seedworld 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.09%
-3.88%
-13.04%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Description: Seedworld is a UGC (user-generated content) gaming platform that allows individuals to create, explore, and monetize their unique worlds and experiences. It provides easy-to-use tools for users to design games, lands, and assets, even without coding knowledge. In this ecosystem, players can craft their own economies, trade assets, and shape the future of the platform. Seedworld combines the creative freedom of user-generated content with a decentralized economy, where creators, players, and investors alike can thrive. What is the native utility of the $SWORLD Token? $SWORLD is the central token in the Seedworld ecosystem. $SWORLD can be used to purchase collections, lands and cosmetics $SWORLD is the only way to acquire Seedworld’s ingame currency Ame. Even if players use FIAT to purchase Ame, a portion of the funds is used to buyback and burn $SWORLD. $SWORLD is used for Lands and Seed Roots upgrades $SWORLD offers discounts for Battle Passes $SWORLD can be staked for rewards and to get free land & island NFTs $SWORLD can be farmed for rewards. Seedworld is focusing on several key verticals: Gaming: Providing players and creators with tools to build immersive games and experiences. User-Generated Content (UGC): Empowering players to craft and share their own assets, lands, and games. Virtual Economy: Creating an integrated economy where players can trade, monetize, and invest in NFTs and virtual goods. NFTs: Seedworld uses NFTs as the foundation for ownership of in-game assets, such as land, mounts, avatars, and items, giving creators control over their content. Cross-IP Collaboration: Offering a collaborative space where players and creators interact and co-develop experiences that can scale beyond traditional gaming. How many $SWORLD tokens are there in circulation? $SWORLD Token will launch on October 23, 2024, with a total of 2,187,422,513 tokens in circulation for a total supply of 20,000,000,000 tokens. The complete breakdown is: Tokenomics: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1F0drPCmXc_Yu4ExRj5Iybi5RoCQcD96sW951-fENyyU/edit?usp=sharing Who are the backers of $SWORLD? Seedworld is backed by the leading Web3gaming Incubator Seedify Where can I buy $SWORLD? Starting October 23rd, $SWORLD will be available for purchase on a number of leading decentralized exchanges and chains: Ethereum: Uniswap Base: Aerodrom Solana: Raydium BSC: Pancakeswap Arbitrum: Camelot Avalanche: LFJ
