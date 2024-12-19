Robonomics Network 價格 (XRT)
今天 Robonomics Network (XRT) 的實時價格爲 2.01 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 5.82M USD。XRT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Robonomics Network 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 14.73K USD
- Robonomics Network 當天價格變化爲 -7.29%
- 其循環供應量爲 2.89M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 XRT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 XRT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Robonomics Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.158636738545572。
在過去30天內，Robonomics Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +1.1628026880。
在過去60天內，Robonomics Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.8548411410。
在過去90天內，Robonomics Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -1.3591672698775395。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.158636738545572
|-7.29%
|30天
|$ +1.1628026880
|+57.85%
|60天
|$ -0.8548411410
|-42.52%
|90天
|$ -1.3591672698775395
|-40.34%
Robonomics Network 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.11%
-7.29%
-4.50%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is Robonomics Network? Robonomics Network is a Web3 cloud platform designed to manage IoT devices and robotics, facilitating decentralized and secure interactions between humans and machines. It enables users to conduct techno-economic transactions and develop serverless IoT applications, with a focus on global accessibility, cybersecurity, and data privacy. Founded in 2017 by Sergei Lonshakov, Alexander Kapitonov, Alexander Krupenkin, and Alexander Starostin, the project now has over 50+ developers and engineers. Robonomics is operational on Ethereum, Polkadot and Kusama, and is compatible with the Robot Operating System (ROS), positioning itself as a pioneer in IoT, robotics and blockchain integration. Interested in the various use cases and possibilities with Robonomics Network? Discover more: https://robonomics.network/books/ https://robonomics.network/cases/ How does Robonomics Network work? The idea behind the project is to integrate robots and cyber-physical systems directly into the human economy by using smart contracts. Having an established infrastructure on Ethereum and Polkadot, Robonomics allows engineers of smart cities and industry 4.0 zones to build trust among autonomous robots and provides people with direct access to them for ordering products and services. Robonomics users can turn their IoT devices into autonomous economic agents. The robot gets a wallet address and thus the ability to receive payments for the work done or pay for the services of other agents with no humans or bank involved. Robonomics uses blockchain technology to provide transparency and standardize the interaction between the network members. The developers can create open smart contacts for further usage in IoT & Robotics projects, while others may build their applications based on these public contracts. Discover more about Robonomics: https://robonomics.network/ What is a Robonomics Network (XRT) token? XRT is the utility token for the Robonomics Network, designed as the fuel to power interactions and transactions within a decentralized IoT and robotics ecosystem. It enables robots and cyber-physical systems to operate autonomously within blockchain environments, allowing for efficient machine-to-machine and human-to-machine transactions. XRT can be used to pay transaction fees on the parachains or purchase subscriptions for priority IoT services. The token operates across the Ethereum, Polkadot, and Kusama ecosystems. Users can interact with decentralized applications (dApps) through XRT, engage with Robonomics’ parachains, or connect with IoT devices using the Robot Operating System (ROS) and AIRA OS. To ensure long-term sustainability, XRT incorporates mechanisms to manage inflation and includes token-burning protocols to help control supply and demand. For more details on XRT: https://robonomics.network/xrt/
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 XRT 兌換 AUD
A$3.1959
|1 XRT 兌換 GBP
￡1.5879
|1 XRT 兌換 EUR
€1.9296
|1 XRT 兌換 USD
$2.01
|1 XRT 兌換 MYR
RM9.045
|1 XRT 兌換 TRY
₺70.4907
|1 XRT 兌換 JPY
¥315.5901
|1 XRT 兌換 RUB
₽208.3365
|1 XRT 兌換 INR
₹171.0309
|1 XRT 兌換 IDR
Rp32,950.8144
|1 XRT 兌換 PHP
₱118.7508
|1 XRT 兌換 EGP
￡E.102.309
|1 XRT 兌換 BRL
R$12.5022
|1 XRT 兌換 CAD
C$2.8743
|1 XRT 兌換 BDT
৳240.2151
|1 XRT 兌換 NGN
₦3,121.1079
|1 XRT 兌換 UAH
₴84.3798
|1 XRT 兌換 VES
Bs100.5
|1 XRT 兌換 PKR
Rs559.4031
|1 XRT 兌換 KZT
₸1,054.5465
|1 XRT 兌換 THB
฿69.4053
|1 XRT 兌換 TWD
NT$65.5662
|1 XRT 兌換 CHF
Fr1.7889
|1 XRT 兌換 HKD
HK$15.6177
|1 XRT 兌換 MAD
.د.م20.1603