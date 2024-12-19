Powerledger 價格 (POWR)
今天 Powerledger (POWR) 的實時價格爲 0.247647 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 131.27M USD。POWR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Powerledger 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 14.09M USD
- Powerledger 當天價格變化爲 -7.21%
- 其循環供應量爲 529.76M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 POWR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 POWR 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Powerledger 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0192578445711346。
在過去30天內，Powerledger 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0232381543。
在過去60天內，Powerledger 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0130644688。
在過去90天內，Powerledger 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.03783192723520684。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0192578445711346
|-7.21%
|30天
|$ -0.0232381543
|-9.38%
|60天
|$ +0.0130644688
|+5.28%
|90天
|$ +0.03783192723520684
|+18.03%
Powerledger 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.20%
-7.21%
-19.80%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Powerledger (POWR) is a technology company that builds software for distributed and decentralised energy markets for a sustainable future. It has developed a blockchain-based platform that enables the tracking and trading of energy, flexibility services and environmental commodities. Its goal is to provide the platform for a fully modernised, market-driven grid that offers consumers a choice in their energy while driving the democratisation of power. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Powerledger operates in more than 10 countries. Powerledger operates on two blockchain layers; the POWR token is issued on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token, and the Powerledger blockchain - a native Solana based blockchain to process energy transactions on a more scalable network. The POWR token is an ERC-20 token that acts as a licence required for businesses such as; utilities, renewable energy operators, microgrids, companies committed to 100% renewable energy and property developers to access Powerledger’s platform, and will be able to be used to pay for transactions on the Powerledger blockchain in future. In 2015, 30 countries had reached grid parity, meaning that the price of solar-generated energy was equal to or less than the cost of local retail electricity. Powerledger combines renewable energy and blockchain technology to offer energy solutions that are cheaper and more sustainable than traditional energy alternatives. Powerledger was founded in 2016 to solve a pressing problem: Energy that comes from solar and wind is intermittent and lacks the steady quality that fossil fuels provide, and this causes problems for the grid. Powerledger’s approach was to create a highly agile market that could help regulate this intermittency and start to create a transition to a more responsive, distributed network with better storage. Powerledger’s software is used by utilities and large corporations to track, trace, and trade every kilowatt of energy to improve grid stability.
