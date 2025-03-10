Pharaohs 價格 (PHRZ)
今天 Pharaohs (PHRZ) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.89M USD。PHRZ 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Pharaohs 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 54.90K USD
- Pharaohs 當天價格變化爲 -7.84%
- 其循環供應量爲 3.51B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PHRZ兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PHRZ 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Pharaohs 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Pharaohs 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Pharaohs 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Pharaohs 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-7.84%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Pharaohs 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.57%
-7.84%
--
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Building a foundation with community and delivering a utility that provides a deflationary mechanism that improves sustainability of token value overall and drives development of game which provides the ultimate utility and provides another shape for the future of the project in playable web3 game where comes with rewards to the investors and the players The purpose is building community together can shape and attract investors Unlike other projects we intend to develop and deliver high quality web3 game that is realistic and playable and still to be accessible for free use and making the play exceptional experience that provides educational content and entertaining at the same time while the time spent on game can be rewarding in game tokens which future can be exchanged to main project token and turned into value The time spent on game will be well spent Unlike other games we want it to be eye candy And still not simple to play For first chapter we think to create as like “ pharaoh return to life in his chamber in a pyramid and he has to get out Chamber is like type escape room with complexe puzzle And inside the pyramid is maze of diverse rooms which are providing first chapter of the game Each room player pay in token to play limited round If successful can earn rewards or clam airdrop This we still shape it entirely
|1 PHRZ 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 PHRZ 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 PHRZ 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 PHRZ 兌換 USD
$--
|1 PHRZ 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 PHRZ 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 PHRZ 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 PHRZ 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 PHRZ 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 PHRZ 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 PHRZ 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 PHRZ 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 PHRZ 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 PHRZ 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 PHRZ 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 PHRZ 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 PHRZ 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 PHRZ 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 PHRZ 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 PHRZ 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 PHRZ 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 PHRZ 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 PHRZ 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 PHRZ 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 PHRZ 兌換 MAD
.د.م--
|1 PHRZ 兌換 MXN
$--