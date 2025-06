什麼是Perion (PERC)

Perion has built PerionXP, a gamified AAA Questing Layer where users compete for crypto rewards by completing side quests in the world's biggest titles such as Fortnite. PerionXP unlocks scale for Web3 gaming by making it rewarding and fun for Web2 gamers to experience the benefits of blockchain, without having to play Web3 games. PerionXP has launched it's flagship game Cutthroat Chaos on Base.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Perion (PERC) 資源 官網