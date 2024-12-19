NX Token 價格 (NX)
今天 NX Token (NX) 的實時價格爲 0.077123 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 2.65M USD。NX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
NX Token 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 6.11K USD
- NX Token 當天價格變化爲 -5.88%
- 其循環供應量爲 34.22M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 NX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 NX 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，NX Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00482399621211972。
在過去30天內，NX Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0027993798。
在過去60天內，NX Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，NX Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00482399621211972
|-5.88%
|30天
|$ -0.0027993798
|-3.62%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
NX Token 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.22%
-5.88%
+1.13%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
NX Finance: A Comprehensive Yield and Point Leveraging Protocol on Solana Launched in Q2 2024, NX Finance is a decentralized yield and leverage protocol designed to offer a wide range of financial strategies within the Solana ecosystem. The platform integrates both yield aggregation and PointFi mechanisms, allowing users to maximize returns through leveraged positions, yield farming, and point-based rewards. As a composable leverage protocol, NX Finance supports multiple strategies tailored to different risk tolerances, enabling users to optimize their financial returns in a manner aligned with their specific investment goals. Key Features Leverage Strategies: NX Finance provides several leveraging options to enhance yields. The platform allows up to 10x leverage on interest-bearing assets through its Fulcrum Strategy, which uses Jupiter Liquidity Pool (JLP) as the underlying asset. Users can also leverage their positions up to 10x through the Gold Mining Strategy, which focuses on point farming and maximizing airdrop rewards. Diverse Collateral Options: The platform currently supports the use of Solana-based liquid staking tokens (LSTs) like vSOL and jupSOL as collateral, with plans to expand collateral types further. This flexibility allows users to choose collateral that aligns with their risk appetite and market outlook. No Active Management for Lenders: Lenders on NX Finance can deposit assets such as SOL or USDC into lending vaults without the need for active management. The platform’s automated strategies handle yield generation while protecting the principal, ensuring steady returns without requiring continuous user intervention. Fee Structure: NX Finance adopts a transparent fee model. A 10% performance fee is charged only on profits, with no fees applied in the event of losses. This contrasts with competitors who charge fees regardless of performance, creating a more favorable environment for users.
|1 NX 兌換 AUD
A$0.1233968
|1 NX 兌換 GBP
￡0.06092717
|1 NX 兌換 EUR
€0.07403808
|1 NX 兌換 USD
$0.077123
|1 NX 兌換 MYR
RM0.3470535
|1 NX 兌換 TRY
₺2.70470361
|1 NX 兌換 JPY
¥12.10291239
|1 NX 兌換 RUB
₽7.97760312
|1 NX 兌換 INR
₹6.56470976
|1 NX 兌換 IDR
Rp1,264.31127312
|1 NX 兌換 PHP
₱4.55488438
|1 NX 兌換 EGP
￡E.3.92633193
|1 NX 兌換 BRL
R$0.48278998
|1 NX 兌換 CAD
C$0.11028589
|1 NX 兌換 BDT
৳9.21696973
|1 NX 兌換 NGN
₦119.9416896
|1 NX 兌換 UAH
₴3.23762354
|1 NX 兌換 VES
Bs3.85615
|1 NX 兌換 PKR
Rs21.46410213
|1 NX 兌換 KZT
₸40.46258195
|1 NX 兌換 THB
฿2.66459965
|1 NX 兌換 TWD
NT$2.51883718
|1 NX 兌換 CHF
Fr0.06863947
|1 NX 兌換 HKD
HK$0.59924571
|1 NX 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.77354369