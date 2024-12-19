Nano 價格 (XNO)
今天 Nano (XNO) 的實時價格爲 1.46 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 194.31M USD。XNO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Nano 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 4.99M USD
- Nano 當天價格變化爲 -8.42%
- 其循環供應量爲 133.25M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 XNO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 XNO 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Nano 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.134041844664011。
在過去30天內，Nano 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.7328015940。
在過去60天內，Nano 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.9308270880。
在過去90天內，Nano 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.5309583108387565。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.134041844664011
|-8.42%
|30天
|$ +0.7328015940
|+50.19%
|60天
|$ +0.9308270880
|+63.76%
|90天
|$ +0.5309583108387565
|+57.15%
Nano 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-3.17%
-8.42%
-24.26%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Nano, a low-latency cryptocurrency built on an innovative block-lattice data structure offering unlimited scalability and no transaction fees. Nano by design is a simple protocol with the sole purpose of being a high-performance cryptocurrency. The Nano protocol can run on low-power hardware, allowing it to be a practical, decentralized cryptocurrency for everyday use. The original Nano (RailBlocks) paper and first beta implementation were published in December, 2014, making it one of the first Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) based cryptocurrencies [6]. Soon after, other DAG cryptocurrencies began to develop, most notably DagCoin/Byteball and IOTA. These DAG-based cryptocurrencies broke the blockchain mold, improving system performance and security. Byteball achieves consensus by relying on a “main-chain” comprised of honest, reputable and user-trusted “witnesses”, while IOTA achieves consensus via the cumulative PoW of stacked transactions. Nano achieves consensus via a balance-weighted vote on conflicting transactions. This consensus system provides quicker, more deterministic transactions while still maintaining a strong, decentralized system. Nano continues this development and has positioned itself as one of the highest performing cryptocurrencies. Nano is a trustless, feeless, low-latency cryptocurrency that utilizes a novel blocklattice structure and delegated Proof of Stake voting. The network requires minimal resources, no high-power mining hardware, and can process high transaction throughput. All of this is achieved by having individual blockchains for each account, eliminating access issues and inefficiencies of a global data-structure. We identified possible attack vectors on the system and presented arguments on how Nano is resistant to these forms of attacks. Check out CoinBureau for the complete review of Nano.
