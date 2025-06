什麼是Marvin (MARVIN)

$MARVIN is a unique project revolving around the charismatic Havanese dog belonging to none other than Elon Musk. In this imaginative tale, Marvin takes on the role of Elon's cosmic companion, showcasing a mischievous personality with a penchant for interplanetary escapades. The narrative weaves a charming story around Marvin's nightly walks, portraying them not as mere strolls but as cosmic conspiracies to explore the universe during unearthly hours. Elon Musk, typically associated with rockets and electric cars, is humorously depicted as the groggy genius reluctantly dragged along by his four-legged intergalactic buddy, emphasizing the playful and entertaining nature of the project.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Marvin (MARVIN) 資源 官網