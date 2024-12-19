LCX 價格 (LCX)
今天 LCX (LCX) 的實時價格爲 0.277953 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 215.42M USD。LCX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
LCX 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 3.90M USD
- LCX 當天價格變化爲 -7.97%
- 其循環供應量爲 775.03M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 LCX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 LCX 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，LCX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0240721303623843。
在過去30天內，LCX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.3848574761。
在過去60天內，LCX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.3786328021。
在過去90天內，LCX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.14044205448636004。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0240721303623843
|-7.97%
|30天
|$ +0.3848574761
|+138.46%
|60天
|$ +0.3786328021
|+136.22%
|90天
|$ +0.14044205448636004
|+102.13%
LCX 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.04%
-7.97%
-18.25%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
LCX.com - Innovating Capital Markets. Solutions for compliant digital assets and security tokens. LCX is a secure and compliant platform for buying, selling, transferring, and storing digital currency. LCX, the Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange, was founded in 2018 with headquarters in Vaduz (Liechtenstein) and offices in Crypto-Valley Zug (Switzerland), New Delhi (India) and Chicago (USA). LCX has obtained 8 crypto-related registrations by the Financial Market Authority Liechtenstein, operates in accordance with the new blockchain laws and has introduced a comprehensive crypto compliance suite. LCX AG, the legal entity behind LCX.com, has a registered share capital of 1 Million CHF. LCX is a proud member of the World Economic Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and has been named Blockchain Pioneer by the Blockchain Research Institute Canada. The advisory board of LCX includes leading thought leader Don Tapscott (Author of Blockchain Revolution), Jimmy Wales (Founder of Wikipedia), Yat Siu (Chairman at Animoca Brands), and others. In addition to LCX Exchange, LCX.com has launched a second layer DeFi protocol enabling limit orders at Uniswap (LCX DeFi Terminal), an advanced trading terminal for all major cryptocurrency exchanges (LCX Terminal), regulated price oracles and crypto reference prices, an end to end tokenization platform for security tokens and a token sale manager for compliant initial coin offerings (ICO's and IEO's). The LCX Token ($LCX) is the fuel of the LCX.com platform and LCX Cryptocurrency Exchange. LCX Token works as a long-term sustainable incentive mechanism to motivate various stakeholders to participate in the ecosystem. LCX Token is an exchange based utility token which grants all users a reduction of up to 50% trading fees at LCX’s compliant digital asset exchange and many more benefits. More Information available at www.LCX.com
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 LCX 兌換 AUD
A$0.4447248
|1 LCX 兌換 GBP
￡0.21958287
|1 LCX 兌換 EUR
€0.26683488
|1 LCX 兌換 USD
$0.277953
|1 LCX 兌換 MYR
RM1.2507885
|1 LCX 兌換 TRY
₺9.74781171
|1 LCX 兌換 JPY
¥43.58580993
|1 LCX 兌換 RUB
₽28.75145832
|1 LCX 兌換 INR
₹23.65102077
|1 LCX 兌換 IDR
Rp4,556.60582832
|1 LCX 兌換 PHP
₱16.42424277
|1 LCX 兌換 EGP
￡E.14.15336676
|1 LCX 兌換 BRL
R$1.73720625
|1 LCX 兌換 CAD
C$0.39747279
|1 LCX 兌換 BDT
৳33.21816303
|1 LCX 兌換 NGN
₦432.2725056
|1 LCX 兌換 UAH
₴11.66846694
|1 LCX 兌換 VES
Bs13.89765
|1 LCX 兌換 PKR
Rs77.35709943
|1 LCX 兌換 KZT
₸145.82804145
|1 LCX 兌換 THB
฿9.60049662
|1 LCX 兌換 TWD
NT$9.07794498
|1 LCX 兌換 CHF
Fr0.24737817
|1 LCX 兌換 HKD
HK$2.15969481
|1 LCX 兌換 MAD
.د.م2.78786859